Nine KFC and Domino’s Pizza outlets in Hyderabad have been told to shut down after food safety checks highlighted serious hygiene problems. The Telangana food safety department suspended the FSSAI licences of seven KFC branches and two Domino’s outlets following inspections carried out on November 12. Officials found cockroach and housefly infestation, rat droppings, fungal growth on walls, expired food items, and poorly maintained kitchen equipment.

Some outlets were also caught using synthetic magnesium silicate without permission to filter used cooking oil so it could be reused. The drive was led by the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) across the CURE region.

Thirteen teams made up of food safety officials and police personnel checked 26 outlets of the two chains. ALSO READ: Noida's Food Safety Drive: 35 Firms Served Notices, 6425 Kgs Of Items Seized In Pre-Diwali Crackdown Which KFC And Domino’s Outlets Have Been Shut? The seven KFC outlets whose licences have been suspended are located at: - Madinaguda-Miyapur - Sindhi Colony, Secunderabad - Punch Mohalla, Charminar - Moosarambagh - Banjara Hills - Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hitec City - Inorbit Mall, Madhapur. The two Domino’s outlets affected are at Sarath City Mall in Kondapur and Inorbit Mall in Madhapur. Officials have ordered all nine outlets to stop operations at once.Their details will also be shared with Swiggy and Zomato so the restaurants can be taken off the platforms until their FSSAI licences are restored.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Takes Food Safety Fight To Bombay HC, Seeks To Reclaim Inspection Powers From FSSAI Notices To 13 More KFC And Domino’s Outlets Apart from the nine suspensions, the department plans to issue improvement notices to eight more outlets. These include four Domino’s branches in Nizampet, Miyapur, Himayatnagar and Malakpet, along with four KFC outlets at Sarath City Mall in Kondapur, Karkhana, Himayatnagar and Shaikpet.

These places will face fresh inspections to see whether they have fixed the problems that were pointed out. The department will also serve show-cause notices to five outlets over alleged serious lapses. The list covers Domino’s branches in Karkhana, Gachibowli and Hitec City, and KFC outlets in Nizampet and Gachibowli. The next action, including any penalties, will depend on the replies the outlets submit.

Food Samples Collected, 52 Kg Of Chemical Seized During the inspection drive, officials collected 20 food samples on suspicion of adulteration. They also seized around 52 kg of synthetic magnesium silicate, which was allegedly being used to filter cooking oil for reuse without authorisation.