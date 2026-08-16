A surprise raid was conducted by food safety officials at a KFC outlet in Karnataka’s Mangaluru following a complaint alleging spoiled, foul-smelling chicken ordered online. The crackdown comes days after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food business licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets, including three in Mumbai, following inspections.

The inspection was held at KFC outlet in Mangaluru's City Centre on KS Rao Road. During the inspection of the kitchen, store room, and cold storage, officials sealed the go-down. Food samples have been collected and sent to a laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken based on the lab report, said officials, as quoted by ANI.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Shocking Food Raid: Rotten Meat, Fungus-Infested Beef And Expired Milk Seized; Popular Hotels Shut | Watch Earlier the Maharashtra FDA suspended the licence of a Blinkit facility in Mumbai and seized 54 boxes of 'Kaju Katli' from a Reliance Retail outlet in Buldhana after inspections uncovered multiple food safety violations across the state. During an inspection at Blinkit’s Malad (West) dark store, officials found extensive cockroach infestation, improperly stored food, and expired products. Meanwhile, samples were seized from the Reliance Retail store after receiving a complaint regarding live larvae and fungus in packaged sweets.

The statement said that strict action would be taken based on the lab report under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. ALSO READ: Old Monk Banned News: Why Did FSSAI Ban Some Variants Of Popular Whiskey And Rum Brands? Explained Multiple popular eating joints in Karnataka's Bengaluru were ordered to close earlier this month after inspections by the Food Safety Department, which found serious hygiene violations. Officials found rotten meat and fungus-infested beef along with expired milk and curd. Skyee Lounge, 16th floor, U B City, Bangalore Kitchen, were ordered to shut down over unhygienic kitchen conditions.