Congress-led Telangana government is holding a two-day Bharat Summit in Hyderabad and senior party MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has arrived in the city to participate in the event. As part of his visit, he participated in a bike rally with gig workers. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders accompanied him in the rally from Shilparamam government auditorium to Jayabheri Ground at Madhapur in the IT hub.

The summit, jointly organised by the Congress-led Telangana government and the Samriddha Bharat Foundation, is expected to attract around 1,000 delegates from around 70 countries. Policymakers, progressive political leaders, academics, intellectuals, and civil society representatives will participate. The state opposition BJP had announced to protest against the Bharat Summit, which the party maintained was an anti-India event. The Bharat Summit was marred by multiple controversies, sparking a political showdown between the Congress and the BJP. Norwegian journalist denied entry into India Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, a reporter for the Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen, said that she had received a visa and political clearance for participation as a panellist. She said she was to speak on the future of the media and press freedom.

However, in a post on X on November 11, she alleged that the Indian Embassy informed her that her visa had been revoked on the orders of the 'Ministry of Home Affairs.' The incident particularly grabbed attention as Lyng made headlines in May when she tried to question PM Modi in Oslo after he and his Norwegian counterpart completed their joint statement after a bilateral interaction and were about to leave. The event organiser and the Congress criticised the visa revocation. Telangana BJP chief house arrest Telangana BJP President N Ramachandra Rao, who had announced to hold a mega protest to stop Rahul Gandhi, was house arrested at his Tarnaka residence by the police under Congress administration. Rao accused the Congress government of attempting to silence the BJP through illegal detention. Taking to X, Rao said Gandhi has no moral right to visit the state while reiterating the BJP's anti-India charge against the event. "Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to set foot in Telangana! What’s happening in Hyderabad is an ‘Anti-India Summit’ that tarnishes the country’s prestige. The Congress has cheated the people by failing to implement its 6 guarantees, job calendar and Rythu Bandhu. The Progressive Alliance is conspiring with foreign powers to bring about a ‘regime change’ in the country,” he added.

The BJP has accused the Congress of bringing anti-India foreign organisations and individuals under the banners of 'Progressive International' and 'Progressive Alliance.' Rao has alleged that these networks were linked to billionaire George Soros and accused Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi of having connections with representatives of these organisations. He also claimed that the summit's true purpose was to politically re-introduce Rahul Gandhi to international delegates and present him as a future prime minister.

The BJP leader also alleged that similar networks have played a role in creating political instability in countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, France, and Spain. Meanwhile, the Congress party has presented the summit as an international platform for democratic values, inclusive development, and cooperation.