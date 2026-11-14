Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made an impressive start to his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, smashing an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls for Mumbai against Hyderabad on Saturday (November 14). Playing their first match in Elite Group D, Mumbai chased down a target of 173 runs in just 13.1 overs at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata to register a comfortable seven-wicket victory. Suryakumar, who led India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title earlier this year, came out to bat at No. 4 and took the Hyderabad bowlers apart. His knock included six fours and five sixes. He needed only 15 balls to complete his half-century.

ALSO READ: Gurnoor Brar Released From India's ODI Squad Ahead Of New Zealand Series Decider: Here's Why The Mumbai batter also shared a 65-run partnership off just 23 balls with Musheer Khan for the third wicket, putting his team firmly in control of the chase. Musheer Khan Also Hits Half-Century In Mumbai’s Chase Young batter Musheer Khan also played an important role in Mumbai’s victory. The younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan scored 51 runs off 24 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes. Musheer was dismissed by Ajay Dev Goud in the 12th over. Before his dismissal, he had added 49 runs off 26 balls with wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore for the second wicket. Musheer contributed 41 runs from just 18 deliveries during that partnership.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, 4th ODI: New Zealand's Matt Henry Stars With 6 Wickets As India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat Shivam Dube Finishes The Chase With A Six India all-rounder Shivam Dube, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, finished the match in style. Batting at No. 5, he smashed a six off the first ball of the 14th over bowled by Hyderabad captain Chama V Milind.

Dube remained unbeaten on 13 off five balls as Mumbai reached 173/3 in 13.1 overs. Shivam Dube, Maxwell Swaminathan Shine With The Ball Earlier, Mumbai’s bowlers did a good job of restricting Hyderabad to 172 in their 20 overs. Maxwell Swaminathan was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 23 runs in his four overs. Shivam Dube and Sairaj Patil also chipped in with two wickets each. For Hyderabad, Abhirath Reddy top-scored with 35 runs off 24 balls, while Kodimela Himateja contributed 25 off 16 deliveries. However, their efforts were not enough to stop Mumbai from securing a comfortable win. Mumbai’s Upcoming Matches In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy After starting their campaign with a convincing victory, Mumbai will next take on Gujarat on Monday (November 16) at the same venue in Kolkata. They will then face Goa, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttarakhand on November 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26, respectively, as they look to continue their winning run in the tournament.