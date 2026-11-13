Chasing a target of 334, India were bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs. New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry was the star of the show, picking up six wickets for just 27 runs. He ripped through India’s top order in the opening over itself, leaving the visitors struggling at 0/3.

India suffered a massive batting collapse in the fourth ODI against New Zealand as the hosts registered a convincing 244-run victory at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (November 13).

The defeat was India’s second-biggest loss by runs in ODI cricket. Their heaviest defeat in the format remains the 245-run loss against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 29, 2000.

India also avoided another unwanted record by just one run. Their lowest ODI total against New Zealand remains 88, which they recorded in Dambulla in August 2010.

Matt Henry Removes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in First Over

Henry made an immediate impact after India began their chase. The New Zealand pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma off the first ball of the innings before sending Virat Kohli back to the pavilion on the fifth delivery.

Kohli was bowled for a four-ball duck, while Rohit also failed to open his account.

Henry then dismissed Shreyas Iyer, who was leading India for the first time in ODI cricket, for another golden duck. India lost three wickets without scoring a single run, putting them under tremendous pressure right from the start.

Kyle Jamieson added to India’s problems by dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad for five. Gaikwad was playing his first match of the series after regular captain Shubman Gill was rested to prepare for the upcoming Test series.

India were reduced to 9/4 and never managed to recover from the early blows.

Apart from Henry’s six-wicket haul, Matt Fisher picked up three wickets for New Zealand, while Jamieson finished with one.

India Suffer Second-Biggest Defeat in ODI Cricket

New Zealand’s 244-run victory is now the second-biggest defeat suffered by India in ODI cricket in terms of runs.

India’s heaviest loss came against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 2000, when they were bowled out for 54 while chasing a target of 300, losing the match by 245 runs.

New Zealand have now moved to second place on the list after their dominant performance in Mount Maunganui.

Biggest Defeats for India in ODI Cricket

TEAM MARGIN VENUE DATE Sri Lanka 245 runs Sharjah October 29, 2000 New Zealand 244 runs Mount Maunganui November 13, 2026 South Africa 214 runs Wankhede October 25, 2015 Australia 208 runs Sydney February 8, 2004 England 202 runs Lord’s June 7, 1975 New Zealand 200 runs Dambulla August 10, 2010 Pakistan 180 runs The Oval June 18, 2017 Australia 162 runs Nottingham June 13, 1983 Sri Lanka 161 runs Kingston July 2, 2013 Pakistan 159 runs Delhi April 17, 2005 South Africa 157 runs Durban November 22, 2006

New Zealand Become First Team to Beat India by 200-Plus Runs Twice in ODIs

The victory in Mount Maunganui also helped New Zealand achieve a unique record. They have become the first team to defeat India by a margin of 200 or more runs in two separate ODIs.

Their previous victory by such a margin came in Dambulla in August 2010, when they beat India by 200 runs after bowling them out for 88.