India suffered a massive batting collapse in the fourth ODI against New Zealand as the hosts registered a convincing 244-run victory at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (November 13).
Chasing a target of 334, India were bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs. New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry was the star of the show, picking up six wickets for just 27 runs. He ripped through India’s top order in the opening over itself, leaving the visitors struggling at 0/3.
The defeat was India’s second-biggest loss by runs in ODI cricket. Their heaviest defeat in the format remains the 245-run loss against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 29, 2000.
India also avoided another unwanted record by just one run. Their lowest ODI total against New Zealand remains 88, which they recorded in Dambulla in August 2010.
Matt Henry Removes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in First Over
Henry made an immediate impact after India began their chase. The New Zealand pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma off the first ball of the innings before sending Virat Kohli back to the pavilion on the fifth delivery.
Kohli was bowled for a four-ball duck, while Rohit also failed to open his account.
Henry then dismissed Shreyas Iyer, who was leading India for the first time in ODI cricket, for another golden duck. India lost three wickets without scoring a single run, putting them under tremendous pressure right from the start.
Kyle Jamieson added to India’s problems by dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad for five. Gaikwad was playing his first match of the series after regular captain Shubman Gill was rested to prepare for the upcoming Test series.
India were reduced to 9/4 and never managed to recover from the early blows.
Apart from Henry’s six-wicket haul, Matt Fisher picked up three wickets for New Zealand, while Jamieson finished with one.
India Suffer Second-Biggest Defeat in ODI Cricket
New Zealand’s 244-run victory is now the second-biggest defeat suffered by India in ODI cricket in terms of runs.
India’s heaviest loss came against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 2000, when they were bowled out for 54 while chasing a target of 300, losing the match by 245 runs.
New Zealand have now moved to second place on the list after their dominant performance in Mount Maunganui.
Biggest Defeats for India in ODI Cricket
|TEAM
|MARGIN
|VENUE
|DATE
|Sri Lanka
|245 runs
|Sharjah
|October 29, 2000
|New Zealand
|244 runs
|Mount Maunganui
|November 13, 2026
|South Africa
|214 runs
|Wankhede
|October 25, 2015
|Australia
|208 runs
|Sydney
|February 8, 2004
|England
|202 runs
|Lord’s
|June 7, 1975
|New Zealand
|200 runs
|Dambulla
|August 10, 2010
|Pakistan
|180 runs
|The Oval
|June 18, 2017
|Australia
|162 runs
|Nottingham
|June 13, 1983
|Sri Lanka
|161 runs
|Kingston
|July 2, 2013
|Pakistan
|159 runs
|Delhi
|April 17, 2005
|South Africa
|157 runs
|Durban
|November 22, 2006
New Zealand Become First Team to Beat India by 200-Plus Runs Twice in ODIs
The victory in Mount Maunganui also helped New Zealand achieve a unique record. They have become the first team to defeat India by a margin of 200 or more runs in two separate ODIs.
Their previous victory by such a margin came in Dambulla in August 2010, when they beat India by 200 runs after bowling them out for 88.
New Zealand now occupy the top two positions on the list of India’s biggest ODI defeats.
India’s Biggest Defeats Against New Zealand in ODIs
|MARGIN
|VENUE
|DATE
|244 runs
|Mount Maunganui
|November 13, 2026
|200 runs
|Dambulla
|August 10, 2010
|108 runs
|Dunedin
|March 1, 1990
|99 runs
|Nagpur
|November 26, 1995
|87 runs
|Wellington
|January 31, 2014
|84 runs
|Colombo (RPS)
|July 20, 2001
|80 runs
|Auckland
|February 22, 1976
|78 runs
|Auckland
|February 14, 1981
|70 runs
|Christchurch
|January 19, 1999
|67 runs
|Colombo (RPS)
|July 26, 2001
|57 runs
|Hamilton
|February 15, 1981
Will Young and Tim Seifert Power New Zealand to 333
Earlier, New Zealand posted 333 runs in 50 overs after being asked to bat first.
Will Young led the batting effort with a superb 125 off 108 balls. He also shared an 85-run opening partnership with Tim Seifert, who scored 58 off 48 deliveries.
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New Zealand eventually finished their innings at 333 all out, setting India a challenging target of 334.
India’s bowlers managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals, but New Zealand’s batters had already done enough damage. Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each, finishing with figures of 2/69, 2/59 and 2/39 respectively.
India Still Lead the Series 2-1
Despite the heavy defeat, India remain ahead in the five-match ODI series with a 2-1 lead. New Zealand’s victory has kept their hopes of drawing the series alive, with one match still to be played.
Brief scores
New Zealand 333 all out in 50 overs (Will Young 125, Tim Seifert 58, Finn Allen 41; Gurnoor Brar 2/69, Axar Patel 2/39, Auqib Nabi 2/59).
India: 89 all out in 26.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 27, Axar Patel 21; Matt Henry 6/27, Matthew Fisher 3/31).