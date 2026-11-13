Virat Kohli had a day to forget in the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (November 13). The former India captain failed to score a run after walking out to bat at No. 3 in the 334-run chase.

India had already lost Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for a golden duck by Matt Henry off the first ball of the innings. Kohli came in next but could not get going either. The right-handed batter was bowled by Henry on the fifth ball of the chase after facing just four deliveries.

The dismissal was Kohli’s 20th duck in ODIs for India. With this, he has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s unwanted record for the most ducks by an Indian batter in the 50-over format.

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Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Tendulkar played 463 ODIs for India between 1989 and 2012. He scored 18,426 runs in 452 innings and was dismissed without scoring on 20 occasions.

Kohli has now reached the same number of ducks, but in considerably fewer matches and innings. He has scored 15,190 runs in 308 innings across 321 ODIs for India.

Here is the list of Indian batters with the most ducks in ODI cricket:

Most Ducks for India in ODIs

PLAYER TIME SPAN MATCHES INNINGS RUNS DUCKS
Virat Kohli 2008-2026 321 308 15190 20
Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 452 18426 20
Javagal Srinath 1991-2003 229 121 883 19
Anil Kumble 1990-2007 269 134 903 18
Rohit Sharma 2007-2026 295 286 12143 18
Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 275 8609 18
Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 234 126 1213 17
Sourav Ganguly 1992-2007 308 297 11221 16

Kohli’s previous ODI duck came against West Indies in the third match of the series in New Chandigarh on October 3, 2026. He was dismissed by fast bowler Jayden Seales on that occasion.

Javagal Srinath is third on the list with 19 ducks, while Anil Kumble, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh have been dismissed for zero 18 times each.

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Kohli Nears Zaheer Khan’s Unwanted International Record

The duck against New Zealand also took Kohli’s tally of international ducks to 42 across 569 matches for India.

He is now just one behind former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, who holds the record for the most ducks by an Indian in international cricket with 43.

Kohli has scored 28,608 international runs in 635 innings across all three formats.

Most Ducks for India in International Cricket

PLAYER TIME SPAN MATCHES INNINGS RUNS DUCKS
Zaheer Khan 2000-2014 303 227 1997 43
Virat Kohli 2008-2026 569 635 28608 42
Ishant Sharma 2007-2021 199 173 865 40
Jasprit Bumrah 2016-2026 243 117 471 37
Harbhajan Singh 1998-2016 365 284 3545 37
Rohit Sharma 2007-2026 521 553 20675 36
Anil Kumble 1990-2008 401 307 3409 35
Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2013 664 782 34357 34
Javagal Srinath 1991-2003 296 213 1892 32
Virender Sehwag 1999-2013 363 431 16892 31

Sanath Jayasuriya Holds ODI Record, Murali Leads International List

While Kohli has equalled an unwanted Indian record, the overall ODI record belongs to former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya.

The legendary opener was dismissed for a duck 34 times in 433 innings across 445 ODI appearances. In international cricket across all formats, former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record with 59 ducks.

Only Second Time Rohit and Kohli Have Scored Ducks in Same ODI

Rohit Sharma also failed to open his account in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. Interestingly, this was only the second time that both Rohit and Kohli were dismissed for ducks in the same ODI.


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