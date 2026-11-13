Virat Kohli had a day to forget in the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (November 13). The former India captain failed to score a run after walking out to bat at No. 3 in the 334-run chase.

India had already lost Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for a golden duck by Matt Henry off the first ball of the innings. Kohli came in next but could not get going either. The right-handed batter was bowled by Henry on the fifth ball of the chase after facing just four deliveries.

The dismissal was Kohli’s 20th duck in ODIs for India. With this, he has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s unwanted record for the most ducks by an Indian batter in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Tendulkar played 463 ODIs for India between 1989 and 2012. He scored 18,426 runs in 452 innings and was dismissed without scoring on 20 occasions.

Kohli has now reached the same number of ducks, but in considerably fewer matches and innings. He has scored 15,190 runs in 308 innings across 321 ODIs for India.

Here is the list of Indian batters with the most ducks in ODI cricket:

Most Ducks for India in ODIs

PLAYER TIME SPAN MATCHES INNINGS RUNS DUCKS Virat Kohli 2008-2026 321 308 15190 20 Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 452 18426 20 Javagal Srinath 1991-2003 229 121 883 19 Anil Kumble 1990-2007 269 134 903 18 Rohit Sharma 2007-2026 295 286 12143 18 Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 275 8609 18 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 234 126 1213 17 Sourav Ganguly 1992-2007 308 297 11221 16

Kohli’s previous ODI duck came against West Indies in the third match of the series in New Chandigarh on October 3, 2026. He was dismissed by fast bowler Jayden Seales on that occasion.

Javagal Srinath is third on the list with 19 ducks, while Anil Kumble, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh have been dismissed for zero 18 times each.