Virat Kohli had a day to forget in the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (November 13). The former India captain failed to score a run after walking out to bat at No. 3 in the 334-run chase.
India had already lost Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for a golden duck by Matt Henry off the first ball of the innings. Kohli came in next but could not get going either. The right-handed batter was bowled by Henry on the fifth ball of the chase after facing just four deliveries.
The dismissal was Kohli’s 20th duck in ODIs for India. With this, he has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s unwanted record for the most ducks by an Indian batter in the 50-over format.
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Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Record
Tendulkar played 463 ODIs for India between 1989 and 2012. He scored 18,426 runs in 452 innings and was dismissed without scoring on 20 occasions.
Kohli has now reached the same number of ducks, but in considerably fewer matches and innings. He has scored 15,190 runs in 308 innings across 321 ODIs for India.
Here is the list of Indian batters with the most ducks in ODI cricket:
Most Ducks for India in ODIs
|PLAYER
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|DUCKS
|Virat Kohli
|2008-2026
|321
|308
|15190
|20
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1989-2012
|463
|452
|18426
|20
|Javagal Srinath
|1991-2003
|229
|121
|883
|19
|Anil Kumble
|1990-2007
|269
|134
|903
|18
|Rohit Sharma
|2007-2026
|295
|286
|12143
|18
|Yuvraj Singh
|2000-2017
|301
|275
|8609
|18
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2015
|234
|126
|1213
|17
|Sourav Ganguly
|1992-2007
|308
|297
|11221
|16
Kohli’s previous ODI duck came against West Indies in the third match of the series in New Chandigarh on October 3, 2026. He was dismissed by fast bowler Jayden Seales on that occasion.
Javagal Srinath is third on the list with 19 ducks, while Anil Kumble, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh have been dismissed for zero 18 times each.
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Kohli Nears Zaheer Khan’s Unwanted International Record
The duck against New Zealand also took Kohli’s tally of international ducks to 42 across 569 matches for India.
He is now just one behind former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, who holds the record for the most ducks by an Indian in international cricket with 43.
Kohli has scored 28,608 international runs in 635 innings across all three formats.
Most Ducks for India in International Cricket
|PLAYER
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|DUCKS
|Zaheer Khan
|2000-2014
|303
|227
|1997
|43
|Virat Kohli
|2008-2026
|569
|635
|28608
|42
|Ishant Sharma
|2007-2021
|199
|173
|865
|40
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2016-2026
|243
|117
|471
|37
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2016
|365
|284
|3545
|37
|Rohit Sharma
|2007-2026
|521
|553
|20675
|36
|Anil Kumble
|1990-2008
|401
|307
|3409
|35
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1989-2013
|664
|782
|34357
|34
|Javagal Srinath
|1991-2003
|296
|213
|1892
|32
|Virender Sehwag
|1999-2013
|363
|431
|16892
|31
Sanath Jayasuriya Holds ODI Record, Murali Leads International List
While Kohli has equalled an unwanted Indian record, the overall ODI record belongs to former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya.
The legendary opener was dismissed for a duck 34 times in 433 innings across 445 ODI appearances. In international cricket across all formats, former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record with 59 ducks.
Only Second Time Rohit and Kohli Have Scored Ducks in Same ODI
Rohit Sharma also failed to open his account in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. Interestingly, this was only the second time that both Rohit and Kohli were dismissed for ducks in the same ODI.