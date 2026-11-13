The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui witnessed a heated exchange between India’s fast bowler Gurnoor Brar and New Zealand opener Tim Seifert on Friday (November 13). The two players were involved in a verbal spat after Brar dismissed the well-set batter, forcing Virat Kohli to step in and calm things down.

The incident took place in the 12th over of New Zealand’s innings. Brar, who had already endured an expensive spell against Seifert, finally got the better of the right-hander with a sharp bouncer. Seifert attempted to attack the short delivery but could only manage a top edge. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan settled underneath the ball and completed the catch.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Tim Seifert Creates History Against India, Becomes First New Zealand Batter To Achieve Rare ODI Feat However, things did not end with the dismissal. Brar walked towards Seifert and celebrated aggressively, getting close to the departing batter. Seifert was visibly unhappy with the send-off and appeared ready to respond to the Indian pacer. The incident went viral on social media, here is the video.

Gurnoor and Seifert aren't holding back! 👀🔥 Watch the #NZvsIND 4th ODI LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV and #SonySportsNetwork 📺 https://t.co/tDpeY1Rlcr — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 13, 2026 Virat Kohli intervenes to stop Gurnoor Brar-Seifert spat As tempers flared, Virat Kohli stepped in and pulled Brar away from Seifert. The former India captain played peacemaker to ensure the exchange did not escalate into a bigger confrontation. The commentators also caught the incident and were apparently surprised to see Kohli step in to cool things down given his own past history of fiery on-field exchanges with opposition players.

On-field umpire Chris Brown also spoke to Brar, seemingly reminding the young fast bowler to keep his celebrations under control. Umpire ne Brar ki class laga di But they don't dare to do this against Virat Kohli https://t.co/WIWHd9ZTGT — BackToLobby (@_backtolobby) November 13, 2026 ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Shreyas Iyer Becomes India's 29th ODI Captain, Joins Elite List With MS Dhoni Seifert Had Taken Brar To The Cleaners Earlier There was a reason behind Brar’s animated celebration. The Punjab pacer had a difficult start to his spell, with Seifert taking him on during the Powerplay.

The New Zealand opener smashed Brar for a six and two boundaries in an expensive over that cost India 14 runs. Seifert was in excellent touch and reached his half-century in just 39 balls, putting the hosts in a commanding position alongside Will Young.

Brar had to wait until after the Powerplay to return to the attack. When he finally dismissed Seifert for 58 off 48 balls, the pacer made sure to let his emotions show. Gurnoor Brar Continues Impressive ODI Run Despite the expensive over, Brar has been one of India’s standout performers in the ongoing ODI series. The 26-year-old picked up three wickets for 44 runs in the series opener in Auckland before producing a career-best performance of 4/30 in Wellington.

His height and ability to extract extra bounce have made him particularly effective on New Zealand pitches. Seifert and Young had given New Zealand a flying start after stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl. The opening pair added 85 runs for the first wicket, with Seifert doing most of the damage. India eventually got the breakthrough through Brar before Axar Patel removed debutant Nick Kelly for four with a sharp stumping from wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. The two quick wickets helped India pull things back after an aggressive start from the hosts.