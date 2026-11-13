Shreyas Iyer is leading India in an ODI for the first time during the fourth match against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. With this, Iyer has become the 29th player to captain India in men’s ODI cricket.

The Indian batter has also achieved a notable milestone. He is the 14th player to have played the most ODIs for India before getting the opportunity to lead the team. Iyer had featured in 85 ODIs before taking over the captaincy for the first time.

Most ODIs Played for India Before Captaining the Side Anil Kumble holds the record for playing the most ODIs for India before becoming captain. The former spinner had appeared in 217 matches before leading the team. Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 171 ODIs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (142) and Rahul Dravid (138). Shreyas Iyer is placed 14th with 85 appearances, just ahead of former India captain MS Dhoni, who had played 81 ODIs before his captaincy debut.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Are Not Part Of India's Squad For 4th ODI vs New Zealand Players with the Most ODIs Before Leading India: 217 - Anil Kumble

171 - Rohit Sharma

142 - Shikhar Dhawan

138 - Rahul Dravid

129 - Ajay Jadeja

119 - Sachin Tendulkar

111 - Sourav Ganguly

111 - K Srikkanth

104 - Virat Kohli

100 - Gautam Gambhir

98 - D Vengsarkar

98 - M Azharuddin

90 - Suresh Raina

85 - Shreyas Iyer*

81 - MS Dhoni

75 - Ravi Shatri

71 - Hardik Pandya

70 - Virender Sehwag

Why Is Shreyas Iyer Leading India in the 4th ODI Against New Zealand? Regular ODI captain Shubman Gill is unavailable for the fourth and fifth matches of the series as he prepares for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand. His absence has given Iyer the opportunity to lead India in the 50-over format for the first time.

ALSO READ: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav In As Shreyas Iyer Opts To Bowl vs New Zealand In 4th ODI: Check Playing XIs KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj are also missing from India’s squad for the fourth ODI. In their absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in India’s playing XI. India Make Three Changes, New Zealand Opt for Six Meanwhile, Iyer won the toss in the fourth ODI and decided to bowl first at Bay Oval. India have made three changes to their playing XI for the contest, while New Zealand have made six changes as both teams look to make the most of the match. India vs New Zealand playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh