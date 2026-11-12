India have received a major boost ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant declared fit for the red-ball assignment. Pant suffered an injury while representing Rest of India in the Irani Cup against Jammu and Kashmir, the winners of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, in Srinagar last month. Although he was named in India’s squad for the New Zealand series, his participation was subject to fitness clearance.

On Thursday (November 12), a week before the opening Test, Pant received the fitness clearance and is now available for selection for the first match. ALSO READ: PAK vs SL: Saqib Khan Creates History With Seven-Wicket Haul On Test Debut Against Sri Lanka The opening Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19 to 23. The second match is scheduled to take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1. Pant is India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in Test cricket and is expected to take the gloves in the series opener. However, if the team management decides to give him more time to recover, Dhruv Jurel could take over the wicketkeeping duties.

Jurel recently led India A in the three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A, played between October 24 and November 10. He scored a century in the second match and followed it up with a half-century in the third. Rishabh Pant On The Verge Of Creating History In WTC Apart from his return to the Indian team, Pant will have two major records in sight during the New Zealand series. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently India’s leading run-scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC). He has scored 2,948 runs in 42 matches and needs just 52 more to become the first Indian batter to reach the 3,000-run mark in the competition.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, 4th ODI: Auqib Nabi Backs Skill Over Pace, Reveals Advice From Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill Pant has scored six centuries and 18 half-centuries in the WTC so far. His highest score is 146. Shubman Gill is second on the list with 2,917 runs, while former India captain Rohit Sharma occupies third place with 2,716 runs. Most Runs For India In World Test Championship PLAYER TIME SPAN MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE 100 50 4s 6s Rishabh Pant 2019-2026 42 74 2948 146 42.11 6 18 320 82 Shubman Gill 2020-2026 42 76 2917 269 42.27 10 9 327 46 Rohit Sharma 2019-2024 40 69 2716 212 41.15 9 8 322 56 Ravindra Jadeja 2019-2026 50 76 2675 175* 41.79 5 18 254 42 Virat Kohli 2019-2025 46 79 2617 254* 35.36 5 11 296 11 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023-2026 30 56 2588 214* 47.92 7 13 326 45 KL Rahul 2019-2026 35 65 2283 137 36.82 6 10 274 20 Cheteshwar Pujara 2019-2023 35 62 1769 102* 29.98 1 15 225 5 Pant Eyes Adam Gilchrist’s Record In Away Tests The 28-year-old also has a chance to achieve another major milestone in New Zealand. Pant is closing in on the record for the most runs by a designated wicketkeeper-batter in away Tests, played in the opposition’s home country.

He has scored 2,489 runs in 35 away Tests for India while batting as a designated wicketkeeper-batter. Australia’s former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist currently holds the record with 2,512 runs. Pant needs just 24 runs to go past Gilchrist and take the top spot on the list. Former India captain MS Dhoni is also ahead of Pant, with 2,496 runs in away Tests. Most Runs By Wicketkeeper-Batters In Away Tests PLAYER TEAM TIME SPAN MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE 100 50 Adam Gilchrist Australia 2000-2006 38 58 2512 204* 50.24 10 8 MS Dhoni India 2006-2014 48 83 2496 148 32.84 1 18 Rishabh Pant India 2018-2026 35 62 2489 159* 42.18 6 11 Mark Boucher South Africa, ICC 1997-2012 70 100 2445 125 27.16 1 15 Alan Knott England 1968-1977 39 62 2198 106* 42.26 2 17 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 1993-2002 28 51 2142 232* 52.24 6 12 Ian Healy Australia 1988-1999 60 90 2039 102* 25.48 1 14 Gilchrist scored 2,512 runs in 38 Tests played in opposition countries between 2000 and 2006. Pant is now just 23 runs behind him based on the figures listed above. There is another milestone waiting for the Indian wicketkeeper. If he scores 163 runs during the New Zealand series, he will surpass the existing record for the most runs by a designated wicketkeeper-batter in away Tests, including away and neutral venues combined.