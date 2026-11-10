India's Test team is set to receive a major boost ahead of the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand. Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to receive fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) and travel to New Zealand on Thursday, November 12.

Pant has been recovering from a side strain sustained while representing Rest of India in the Irani Cup. The 29-year-old was initially named in India's Test squad subject to fitness clearance but failed to obtain the mandatory Return To Play (RTP) certificate from the CoE.

Recent reports suggest that the left-handed batter is nearing a return to competitive cricket after making significant progress in his rehabilitation. ALSO READ: Sehwag Slams Maiden Century As India Take Control Against UAE In Under-19 Asia Cup "Pant is completely fit. He is undergoing the match simulation drills at the CoE today and there is one round (of simulation) scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday). Upon successful completion of both rounds, Pant will then leave for Wellington on November 12," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The wicketkeeper-batter is currently undergoing match simulation exercises at the Bengaluru-based facility. He is expected to receive the final fitness clearance after successfully completing both sessions. Rishabh Pant's Return To Boost India's Test Preparations Pant's potential return will be a significant addition to India's preparations for the challenging New Zealand tour. His experience and ability to change the course of a Test match make him an important member of the squad.

The wicketkeeper-batter was initially expected to feature in India A's unofficial Test assignments against New Zealand A to regain match fitness. However, he missed the third unofficial Test as he continued his rehabilitation. The team management is now hopeful of having him available for the senior team's Test assignment, with the first match scheduled to begin on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Pant is also among the few members of the current Indian setup with previous experience of playing Test cricket in New Zealand, having toured the country with the national side in 2020. ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Jemimah Rodrigues Returns As India Announce Squads For All-Format South Africa Tour Rishabh Pant's Impressive Test Record Pant has established himself as one of India's most dependable overseas Test performers. In 52 matches, he has scored eight centuries and 21 half-centuries at an average of over 43. The left-hander has also registered Test centuries in all three SENA countries, South Africa, England and Australia, highlighting his ability to perform in challenging overseas conditions. India will be keen to have his services behind and in front of the stumps as they prepare for the two-match series against the Black Caps. The second Test is scheduled to take place in Christchurch from November 27. With Pant potentially joining the squad ahead of the opening encounter, India could receive a timely boost to their batting and wicketkeeping options.