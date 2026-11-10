Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag rose to the occasion in India's must-win clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026, smashing his maiden century for India on Tuesday, November 10. The young opener displayed terrific composure under pressure, guiding India's innings and putting the team in a commanding position in the crucial Group A encounter. Batting first after UAE won the toss and elected to field at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, India found an early setback with captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani departing for 17. However, Sehwag held his ground and continued to build the innings despite the challenging conditions.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Jemimah Rodrigues Returns As India Announce Squads For All-Format South Africa Tour Aaryavir Sehwag Shines In Must-Win Clash Against UAE Sehwag brought up his maiden hundred in India colours off 131 deliveries, showcasing patience and maturity throughout his knock. Unlike his usual attacking approach, the youngster focused on rotating the strike and preserving his wicket, understanding the importance of the occasion.

Leading the charge at the top of the order 👊 An impressive 𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗 by Aaryavir Sehwag 💯 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/M0EJVCkM56 #MensU19AsiaCup https://t.co/lntDRlo5F2 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2026 The right-handed batter reached the milestone when India's total stood at 159, providing his side with a much-needed platform to post a competitive score. He also found valuable support from his batting partners, helping India recover from the early loss of their captain. Sehwag had earlier impressed in the tournament with an unbeaten 70 off 52 deliveries against Nepal. However, he managed only 22 runs against Pakistan in India's previous group-stage fixture.

India Eye Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final Spot The encounter against UAE is effectively a knockout contest for both teams, with a place in the semi-finals at stake. India began their campaign with a convincing 10-wicket victory over Nepal but suffered a three-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their second group-stage match.

ALSO READ: 'Best In The Business': Ravi Shastri Makes Big Statement On Hardik Pandya Amid Punjab Kings Move Pakistan have already secured qualification for the semi-finals, leaving India and UAE to battle for the remaining qualification opportunity in Group A. With Sehwag leading the batting effort, India will now look to capitalise on the platform and finish with a formidable total before their bowlers take charge. The century came off 131 balls, with India reaching 159 when Sehwag completed his milestone. This innings will surely give him a lot of confidence moving ahead.