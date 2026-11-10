A move to Punjab Kings could give Hardik Pandya a new beginning in the IPL, and former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the all-rounder can make a big impact if he returns to full fitness. Hardik is reportedly close to leaving Mumbai Indians for Punjab Kings, with Arshdeep Singh expected to move in the opposite direction. Amid the transfer developments, Shastri has backed Hardik to bounce back strongly once he is ready to play again.

Speaking on Extra Innings ahead of India’s third ODI against New Zealand, Shastri called Hardik the best T20 player in the business when fully fit. He also felt that the time away from cricket could motivate the all-rounder to return with something to prove.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled Due To Rain: India Maintain 2-0 Series Lead “You know, whenever he plays, if he’s fully fit, he’s the best in the business in T20 cricket. He’s a genuine match-winner,” Shastri said. “And he might just be charged up. He hasn’t played cricket for a while, so he could be eager to come out there and show what he’s capable of.” Hardik Pandya Set For Fresh Start At Punjab Kings? Hardik’s reported move would bring his second stint with Mumbai Indians to an end. He returned to the franchise in 2024 and replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. However, his time in charge did not go as planned, with Mumbai struggling to maintain consistency. The five-time champions had a disappointing IPL 2026 season, finishing ninth in the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. They have failed to reach the playoffs twice in the three seasons since Hardik took over as captain.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Miss Out On Valuable Game Time As Rain Washes Out Final Day Of India A vs New Zealand A Test Mumbai are now expected to hand the leadership role back to Rohit Sharma for IPL 2027. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, could offer Hardik a fresh environment. The franchise reached the IPL final in 2025 under Shreyas Iyer but missed out on the playoffs in 2026. Hardik is expected to join Punjab as a player, with Shreyas likely to remain captain. Why Has Hardik Pandya Been Out Of Action For So Long? Hardik has not played competitive cricket since May 24. His fitness problems began during IPL 2026, when back spasms forced him to miss four matches. A leg strain later added to his troubles and extended his recovery period.

He was expected to return in September and was also named in India’s A squad for the one-day series against Australia A in October. However, another setback involving his right shin forced him to pull out of the series. Reports suggested that Hardik was still experiencing pain while bowling. He was subsequently advised to take complete rest before restarting his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His injury also ruled him out of India’s white-ball series against New Zealand. Hardik was later left out of Baroda’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which starts on November 14. India captain Shubman Gill has made it clear that Hardik will have to return to domestic cricket and prove his fitness before making a comeback to the national team. Hardik Pandya’s Fitness Remains The Biggest Concern While a possible move to Punjab Kings could give Hardik a new challenge, his immediate focus will be on getting back to full fitness. The all-rounder has been away from competitive cricket for nearly six months, and he will need time on the field to regain his rhythm and match fitness. Punjab would certainly benefit from having a fully fit Hardik in their squad. However, before thinking about his role at a new franchise, the 32-year-old must first overcome his injury problems and get back to playing cricket regularly.