“The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,” a source was quoted as saying.

However, the situation changed once Pandya's condition of returning as captain was put forward.

The Gujarat Titans management had reportedly discussed the possibility of Pandya's return with Gill, who was also understood to be open to the franchise making the move.

Pandya led GT to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their inaugural campaign in 2022 beore returning to Mumbai Indians in 2024.

According to sources, Gujarat Titans had been open to bringing Pandya back to the franchise where he enjoyed a memorable run.

Gujarat Titans currently have Shubman Gill as their captain, with the management continuing to back the Indian batter following his performances as skipper.

Mumbai Indians star and captain Hardik Pandya reportedly discussed a potential move back to Gujarat Titans but failed to reach an agreement after his demand to lead the franchise was turned down.

Pandya's spokesperson, however, denied that the all-rounder had directly approached any franchise regarding a potential trade.

“Hardik Pandya had no direct conversation with any franchise whatsoever regarding transfer trade, or otherwise. If any approach has been made to him, that has been directed to the MI franchise,” the spokesperson said.

Hardik Pandya’s Trading Rumours

The Gujarat Titans development comes amid several reports surrounding Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians.

There had also been speculation about a potential trade involving Kolkata Knight Riders, with discussions reportedly centring on a deal that could see marquee players move between KKR and MI in exchange for Pandya.

Pandya's relationship with the Mumbai Indians fanbase has also been complicated over the past few years.

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The all-rounder was released by MI in 2022 before becoming Gujarat Titans' captain and guiding them to the IPL title in their debut season. He returned to Mumbai in 2024 and was appointed captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

His return was met with significant criticism from sections of the MI fanbase, with Pandya being booed during his first season back. Mumbai Indians eventually finished at the bottom of the IPL table.

Now, with his proposed return to Gujarat reportedly blocked by the captaincy issue, Pandya's future ahead of the next IPL season remains one of the major talking points.

Mumbai Indians star and captain Hardik Pandya reportedly discussed a potential move back to Gujarat Titans but failed to reach an agreement after his demand to lead the franchise was turned down.

Gujarat Titans currently have Shubman Gill as their captain, with the management continuing to back the Indian batter following his performances as skipper.

According to sources, Gujarat Titans had been open to bringing Pandya back to the franchise where he enjoyed a memorable run.

Pandya led GT to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their inaugural campaign in 2022 before returning to Mumbai Indians in 2024.

Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy Demand Ends Gujarat Titans Return

The Gujarat Titans management had reportedly discussed the possibility of Pandya's return with Gill, who was also understood to be open to the franchise making the move.

However, the situation changed once Pandya's condition of returning as captain was put forward.

“The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,” a source was quoted as saying.