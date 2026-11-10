Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will have to wait a little longer to get some much-needed match practice ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand. The third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A ended in a draw after rain washed out the entire fourth and final day on Tuesday.

Monday’s third day was also lost to rain, leaving both teams with little opportunity to make progress in the match. As a result, all three unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A ended in draws. India A finished their first innings at 464/5, thanks largely to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s second century of the series. Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar also made useful contributions with the bat, scoring half-centuries. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled Due To Rain: India Maintain 2-0 Series Lead New Zealand A were 36/2 at stumps on the second day when play was stopped. Bumrah Gets Just Six Overs Ahead Of New Zealand Test Series The match was particularly important for Bumrah, who was making his return after a break. The Indian fast bowler last played on October 3 in the Asian Games final against Pakistan in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

He was rested for the white-ball leg of India’s New Zealand tour to keep him fresh for the upcoming two-Test series, which begins on November 19 in Wellington. Bumrah managed to bowl only six overs in the match, giving away 11 runs. More game time would have helped him build rhythm and prepare for the challenges ahead. However, the weather did not allow him to bowl longer spells.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Jemimah Rodrigues Returns As India Announce Squads For All-Format South Africa Tour Jadeja Gets Time At The Crease But Doesn’t Bowl Ravindra Jadeja also missed out on an opportunity to get valuable bowling practice. The all-rounder spent some time in the middle, scoring 25 runs off 71 deliveries during his stay at the crease, which lasted around an hour and 20 minutes.

However, he did not get a chance to bowl as India A managed to bowl only 14 overs in the match. Jadeja, who is often expected to contribute more with the bat in overseas conditions, would have benefited from getting some time with both bat and ball. Bumrah, Jadeja And Other Players To Join Senior Team In Wellington Bumrah and Jadeja will now travel to Wellington along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep. The Indian team will be hoping to make the most of the six scheduled training sessions before the first Test. However, the weather could once again become a concern if rain interrupts their preparations. Jaiswal, Padikkal And Akash Deep Emerge As Positives Despite the rain interruptions, India A will take a few positives from the three-match series. Jaiswal was among the biggest performers, scoring back-to-back centuries in the series. Padikkal also made a strong case for himself after scoring 199 in the opening unofficial Test. His performance has strengthened his position for the No. 3 spot, while Sudharsan also impressed with a few half-centuries.

Akash Deep’s return to action was another positive. The pacer is gradually finding his rhythm after spending a long time on the sidelines due to injury. His performance could also give the team management something to think about before the Test series. With Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna expected to lead the pace attack, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill will have to decide whether they need a fourth specialist fast bowler.

Akash Deep’s batting ability could work in his favour as well, giving India another useful option lower down the order.

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