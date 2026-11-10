A fit-again Jemimah Rodrigues has returned to India’s squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa, with the BCCI announcing the teams for the Test, ODI and T20I series on Monday. Smriti Mandhana will lead the Women in Blue across all three formats, while former captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also retained her place in every squad. All-rounder Amanjot Kaur is another player to return after recovering from injury. ALSO READ: Zimbabwe Create 149-Year Test Cricket History With Unprecedented Feat Against Afghanistan Jemimah Rodrigues Returns After Injury Jemimah’s return is a major boost for India ahead of the South Africa tour. The batter had been struggling with a hamstring injury and missed the Asia Cup, the Asian Games and India’s recent home white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Amanjot has also recovered from her injury and has been included in the T20I squad. Jintimani Kalita Earns Test Call-Up Pacer Jintimani Kalita has retained her place in the ODI squad after making her debut during the recent series against Zimbabwe. She has also earned her maiden call-up to India’s Test squad but has not been included in the T20I team.

ALSO READ: WTC Updated Points Table: Check India's Ranking After Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test Ends In Draw Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil is another notable name missing from the T20I squad. Meanwhile, opener Pratika Rawal has returned to the Test squad. She had missed India’s historic Test match at Lord’s due to injury. India Women’s Tour Of South Africa: Schedule India are scheduled to play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is during their tour of South Africa in December. The one-off Test will begin on December 9 in Gqeberha. The two teams will then face each other in three ODIs from December 16 to 22, with matches scheduled in Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein. The tour will conclude with a three-match T20I series, which will be played from December 26 to 30 in Benoni and Potchefstroom. The Squads: India's Test Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare. India's ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma (VC), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare. India's T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare.