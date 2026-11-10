India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat/bowl in the third ODI against New Zealand in a rain-affected 40-over match, which is taking place at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Team India are currently leading 2-0 and will now look to win the five-match series, and for New Zealand, this is the last chance to stay in contention.
Team India are featuring with the same playing XI, and the hosts made one change in their side as Matthew Fisher is in for Tickner.
Here are the revised playing conditions
Maximum 8 overs per bowler
Powerplay 1: 1-8 overs
Powerplay 2: 9-32 overs
Powerplay 3: 33-40 overs
Captains at toss
Mitchell Santner: We got a good training yesterday. The pitch has been under the covers for a while so it will do a bit. Maybe 180 might have been a good score on that pitch in the last game and we have to assess today. One change, Fisher is in for Tickner.
Shubman Gill: We are going to bowl first. Hopefully the weather clears and we will repeat the good things we have done. It is frustrating. Same team.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh