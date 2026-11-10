India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat/bowl in the third ODI against New Zealand in a rain-affected 40-over match, which is taking place at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Team India are currently leading 2-0 and will now look to win the five-match series, and for New Zealand, this is the last chance to stay in contention.

Team India are featuring with the same playing XI, and the hosts made one change in their side as Matthew Fisher is in for Tickner.

Here are the revised playing conditions

Maximum 8 overs per bowler

Powerplay 1: 1-8 overs

Powerplay 2: 9-32 overs

Powerplay 3: 33-40 overs

Captains at toss

Mitchell Santner: We got a good training yesterday. The pitch has been under the covers for a while so it will do a bit. Maybe 180 might have been a good score on that pitch in the last game and we have to assess today. One change, Fisher is in for Tickner.