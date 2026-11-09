Indian cricket stars brought festive cheer to social media as they celebrated Diwali 2026 with their families and loved ones. From Abhishek Sharma showing off his energetic dance moves to MS Dhoni enjoying family moments, the cricketers offered fans a glimpse into their celebrations during the festival of lights.

Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina also joined the festivities, sharing special moments with their families. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations surfaced on social media, attracting attention from cricket fans.

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Abhishek Sharma Dances To 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'

India opener Abhishek Sharma grabbed attention with his energetic dance moves during the Diwali celebrations. The left-handed batter celebrated the festival with his family and friends in Amritsar.

Team India star Abhishek Sharma enjoyed a joyful Diwali celebration with his family. ✨🪔 (Credit - Ig/Komalsharma_20) https://t.co/VCJMKao69L — HIMANI 🐥 (@himanii_68) November 9, 2026

A video shared by his sister Komal Sharma showed Abhishek dancing to Daler Mehndi's popular Punjabi track 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'. Dressed in a dark traditional outfit, the Indian cricketer was seen matching steps with his family members and cousins.

Komal described the dance as a mandatory family ritual, and the video quickly caught the attention of fans. Abhishek also shared glimpses of the celebrations, including moments from the traditional puja and family gathering.