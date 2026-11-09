- Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina also joined the festivities.
- A video shared by his sister Komal Sharma showed Abhishek dancing.
- Hardik was seen holding a prayer thali.
Indian cricket stars brought festive cheer to social media as they celebrated Diwali 2026 with their families and loved ones. From Abhishek Sharma showing off his energetic dance moves to MS Dhoni enjoying family moments, the cricketers offered fans a glimpse into their celebrations during the festival of lights.
Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina also joined the festivities, sharing special moments with their families. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations surfaced on social media, attracting attention from cricket fans.
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Abhishek Sharma Dances To 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'
India opener Abhishek Sharma grabbed attention with his energetic dance moves during the Diwali celebrations. The left-handed batter celebrated the festival with his family and friends in Amritsar.
Team India star Abhishek Sharma enjoyed a joyful Diwali celebration with his family. ✨🪔 (Credit - Ig/Komalsharma_20) https://t.co/VCJMKao69L— HIMANI 🐥 (@himanii_68) November 9, 2026
A video shared by his sister Komal Sharma showed Abhishek dancing to Daler Mehndi's popular Punjabi track 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'. Dressed in a dark traditional outfit, the Indian cricketer was seen matching steps with his family members and cousins.
Komal described the dance as a mandatory family ritual, and the video quickly caught the attention of fans. Abhishek also shared glimpses of the celebrations, including moments from the traditional puja and family gathering.
MS Dhoni Celebrates With Sakshi And Ziva
Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated Diwali with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. Sakshi shared pictures from the family celebrations on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their festive evening.
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Sakshi, Ziva and Dhoni’s diwali selfie. https://t.co/wl5MEqbUVn— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) November 9, 2026
Dhoni was seen wearing a light green kurta, while Sakshi opted for a black traditional outfit. The family posed together with tilaks on their foreheads.
One of the pictures captured a heartwarming moment between Dhoni and Sakshi, with the latter planting a kiss on her husband's cheek. The photographs offered fans a glimpse of the former Chennai Super Kings captain's celebrations away from the cricket field.
Hardik Pandya Performs Diwali Puja With Mahika And Agastya
Hardik Pandya celebrated the festival with his partner Mahika Sharma and son Agastya. The Indian all-rounder shared glimpses of the festivities, including a video of the family participating in the traditional Diwali puja.
Hardik was seen holding a prayer thali with a lit diya as he performed the rituals. Agastya also joined his father during the prayers, while Mahika was part of the family celebrations.
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma seek blessings together as they celebrate Diwali with a traditional pooja. 🎥: @hardikpandya93 . . . #HardikPandya #MahiekaSharma #DiwaliCelebrations #FestiveVibes #IndiaForums https://t.co/wfdoUFfXQp— India Forums (@indiaforums) November 8, 2026
The couple were seen twinning in blue traditional outfits, while another heartwarming moment showed Agastya applying tilak to them. The pictures and videos highlighted the family's festive celebrations.
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Suresh Raina Shares Festive Moments With Priyanka
Former India batter Suresh Raina also celebrated Diwali with his wife Priyanka Raina. The former Chennai Super Kings star shared pictures from the occasion, with the couple dressed in traditional outfits.
🪔❤️ May this Diwali fill every home with laughter, every heart with love, and every family with togetherness. Wishing you and your loved ones endless happiness, good health and beautiful memories. Happy Diwali! 🪔✨ #HappyDiwali https://t.co/vP5ngJwNy7— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 8, 2026
Raina wore a black embroidered kurta, while Priyanka opted for a purple ensemble. Extending his wishes to fans, the former Indian cricketer hoped the festival would bring happiness, love, good health and togetherness to every household.
From Abhishek's dance moves to Dhoni's family moments and Hardik's traditional puja, the Indian cricket fraternity embraced Diwali with enthusiasm, giving fans a glimpse of their celebrations beyond the cricket field.