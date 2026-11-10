The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies ended in a draw in Sylhet, with neither team making any major movement in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings.
Bangladesh had a memorable performance from Towhid Hridoy, who produced a brilliant double century to put the hosts in a strong position. However, West Indies fought back in the second innings, and the match eventually ended without a result.
Towhid Hridoy Scripts History With Double Century
Bangladesh were in trouble at 88/3 when Towhid Hridoy walked in to bat. The right-handed batter responded with a remarkable unbeaten 242, helping his team reach 386 in the first innings and take a 30-run lead.
ALSO READ: New Zealand's Injury Crisis Deepens, More Players Added To Squad For 3rd ODI Against India
West Indies had scored 356 in their first innings. Hridoy’s knock also created a new record for Bangladesh, as he went past Mushfiqur Rahim’s previous highest individual Test score of 219 not out.
He received valuable support from Taijul Islam, with the pair putting together a 117-run partnership.
Hridoy continued his impressive form in the second innings, scoring another 82 runs. This took his match aggregate to 324, breaking Mominul Haque’s previous record of 281 runs in a Test match against Sri Lanka in 2018.
ALSO READ: IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Arjun Rajput’s Stunning 107 Goes In Vain As Hamza Zahoor Powers Pakistan To Dramatic Victory
West Indies Set Bangladesh A Target Of 369 Runs
West Indies resumed their second innings at 345/3, with Kavem Hodge batting on an unbeaten 140. However, Bangladesh made an early comeback by picking up three wickets.
Hodge was among those dismissed after scoring 142 off 194 balls, his highest individual score in Test cricket.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Justin Greaves for nine, while Nayeem Hasan removed Shamar Joseph for just one run. West Indies were reduced to 372/6.
Joshua Bishop added some quick runs towards the end, scoring an unbeaten 20 off 11 balls, including two sixes. Amir Jangoo also made a useful contribution of 39 off 74 deliveries.
West Indies captain Roston Chase eventually declared the innings at 398/6, setting Bangladesh a target of 369 runs.
Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan finished with two wickets each for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Remain Fifth In WTC 2025-27 Points Table
The drawn Test has left Bangladesh in fifth place in the WTC 2025-27 standings. Although they have added four points to their tally, their points percentage has dropped from 47.62 to 45.83.
Bangladesh now have 44 points from eight matches, having won three, lost three and drawn two Tests.
West Indies continue to occupy eighth place. Their points percentage has increased slightly from 26.92 to 27.38 after the Sylhet Test.
Pakistan remain at the bottom of the table with a points percentage of just 4.63.
New Zealand continue to lead the standings, followed by South Africa in second place and Australia in third. Australia have slipped out of the top two following their away series defeat against South Africa.
Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|2
|South Africa
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|60
|71.43
|3
|Australia
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|108
|69.23
|4
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|68
|51.52
|5
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|44
|45.83
|6
|England
|16
|7
|8
|1
|14
|74
|38.54
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|24
|33.33
|8
|West Indies
|14
|3
|8
|3
|2
|46
|27.38
|9
|Pakistan
|9
|2
|7
|0
|19
|5
|4.63