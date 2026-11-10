Bangladesh were in trouble at 88/3 when Towhid Hridoy walked in to bat. The right-handed batter responded with a remarkable unbeaten 242, helping his team reach 386 in the first innings and take a 30-run lead.

Bangladesh had a memorable performance from Towhid Hridoy, who produced a brilliant double century to put the hosts in a strong position. However, West Indies fought back in the second innings, and the match eventually ended without a result.

The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies ended in a draw in Sylhet, with neither team making any major movement in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings.

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West Indies had scored 356 in their first innings. Hridoy’s knock also created a new record for Bangladesh, as he went past Mushfiqur Rahim’s previous highest individual Test score of 219 not out.

He received valuable support from Taijul Islam, with the pair putting together a 117-run partnership.

Hridoy continued his impressive form in the second innings, scoring another 82 runs. This took his match aggregate to 324, breaking Mominul Haque’s previous record of 281 runs in a Test match against Sri Lanka in 2018.

West Indies Set Bangladesh A Target Of 369 Runs

West Indies resumed their second innings at 345/3, with Kavem Hodge batting on an unbeaten 140. However, Bangladesh made an early comeback by picking up three wickets.

Hodge was among those dismissed after scoring 142 off 194 balls, his highest individual score in Test cricket.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Justin Greaves for nine, while Nayeem Hasan removed Shamar Joseph for just one run. West Indies were reduced to 372/6.

Joshua Bishop added some quick runs towards the end, scoring an unbeaten 20 off 11 balls, including two sixes. Amir Jangoo also made a useful contribution of 39 off 74 deliveries.

West Indies captain Roston Chase eventually declared the innings at 398/6, setting Bangladesh a target of 369 runs.

Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan finished with two wickets each for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Remain Fifth In WTC 2025-27 Points Table

The drawn Test has left Bangladesh in fifth place in the WTC 2025-27 standings. Although they have added four points to their tally, their points percentage has dropped from 47.62 to 45.83.