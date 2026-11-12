Pakistan’s Saqib Khan made an impressive start to his Test career by taking seven wickets in his debut match against Sri Lanka. The right-arm bowler finished with figures of 7 for 130 in 34 overs during the first innings of the ongoing opening Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

His performance helped Pakistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 446 on the fourth morning. With this effort, Saqib also joined a select group of Pakistani bowlers to have taken seven wickets in an innings on their Test debut. He is only the fourth Pakistan bowler to achieve the feat. Sri Lanka bowled out for 446 in their first innings, taking a 12-run lead over Pakistan. 🏏 Dhananjaya de Silva – 167 🏏 Kusal Mendis – 119 🏏 Kamindu Mendis – 58 🇵🇰 Saqib Khan claims 7 wickets for 130 runs. https://t.co/AUKx4jvUhn — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) November 12, 2026 ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, 4th ODI: Auqib Nabi Backs Skill Over Pace, Reveals Advice From Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill Saqib Khan Becomes Fourth Pakistani To Take Seven Wickets On Test Debut Mohammad Nazir was the first Pakistani to claim seven wickets in an innings on his Test debut. He achieved the milestone against New Zealand in Karachi in October 1969, returning figures of 7 for 99 in 30.1 overs.

Fast bowler Mohammad Zahid followed him in November 1996. Making his debut against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Zahid picked up seven wickets for just 66 runs in 20 overs. His performance remains the best bowling effort by a Pakistani on Test debut.

Abrar Ahmed was the third Pakistani to join this list. He made his Test debut against England in Multan in December 2022 and took seven wickets for 114 runs in 22 overs. Saqib has now become the latest addition to this group with his impressive performance against Sri Lanka. Best Bowling Figures For Pakistan On Test Debut PLAYER OVERS RUNS WICKETS INNINGS AGAINST VENUE START DATE Mohammad Zahid 20.0 66 7 2nd New Zealand Rawalpindi November 28, 1996 Mohammad Nazir 30.1 99 7 1st New Zealand Karachi October 24, 1969 Abrar Ahmed 22.0 114 7 1st England Multan December 9, 2022 Saqib Khan 34.0 130 7 1st Sri Lanka Rawalpindi November 9, 2026 Bilal Asif 21.3 36 6 1st Australia Dubai (DICS) October 7, 2018 Asif Afridi 34.3 79 6 1st South Africa Rawalpindi October 20, 2025 Arif Butt 21.3 89 6 1st Australia Melbourne December 4, 1964 Aamer Jamal 20.2 111 6 1st Australia Perth December 14, 2023 Tanvir Ahmed 28.0 120 6 1st South Africa Abu Dhabi November 20, 2010 Noman Ali 25.3 35 5 2nd South Africa Karachi January 26, 2021 Who Holds The Record For Best Bowling Figures On Test Debut? While Saqib has made it to the list of Pakistan’s best debut performers, the overall record belongs to Australia’s Albert Trott. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 4th ODI For Free, Pitch, Weather Report & Probable Playing XIs Trott made his Test debut against England in Adelaide on January 11, 1895. He took eight wickets for just 43 runs in 27 overs, a record that still stands as the best bowling figures on Test debut. Australia’s Bob Massie and India’s Narendra Hirwani are the only other bowlers to have taken eight wickets in both innings of their debut Test matches. Best Bowling Figures On Test Debut PLAYER TEAM OVERS RUNS WICKETS INNINGS AGAINST VENUE START DATE Albert Trott Australia 27.0 43 8 2nd England Adelaide January 11, 1895 Bob Massie Australia 27.2 53 8 2nd England Lord’s June 22, 1972 Narendra Hirwani India 18.3 61 8 1st West Indies Chennai January 11, 1988 Lance Klusener South Africa 21.3 64 8 2nd India Eden Gardens November 27, 1996 Narendra Hirwani India 15.2 75 8 2nd West Indies Chennai January 11, 1988 Bob Massie Australia 32.5 84 8 1st England Lord’s June 22, 1972 Alf Valentine West Indies 50.0 104 8 1st England Manchester June 8, 1950 Jason Krejza Australia 43.5 215 8 1st India Nagpur November 6, 2008 Kyle Abbott South Africa 11.4 29 7 1st Pakistan Centurion February 22, 2013 Saqib Khan’s Five-Wicket Burst Helps Pakistan Bowl Out Sri Lanka Saqib had already picked up two wickets on the third day before returning to trouble Sri Lanka again on Thursday morning. The debutant claimed five more wickets in the morning session, completing his seven-wicket haul and helping Pakistan wrap up the Sri Lankan innings for 446 runs.

Sri Lanka had resumed the fourth day’s play at 404 for 4 after batting for 102 overs. However, they could not build on their strong position as Saqib’s spell brought Pakistan back into the contest.