India will take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13. The visitors have a 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches in Auckland and Wellington, while the third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday, November 10.

With two matches remaining, India have a chance to seal the series on Friday. A win in Mount Maunganui will give them an unassailable 3-0 lead, while New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back and keep the series alive.

Both teams will head into the contest with several changes to their squads. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj, who featured in the first three ODIs, are unavailable for the fourth match. Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur have been brought into the Indian squad as replacements.

There are a few selection questions for India ahead of the match. With Rahul unavailable, it remains to be seen who will open alongside Rohit Sharma and take up the wicketkeeping duties. Ishan Kishan is likely to feature in the playing XI, while Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad are competing for the No. 5 batting position.

New Zealand have also made changes to their squad. Uncapped fast bowler Brett Randell has received his maiden call-up for the final two ODIs. Matt Henry will also be available for the fourth match before leaving the squad, along with Kyle Jamieson, to prepare for the upcoming Test series.

Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham will miss the fourth ODI as they focus on preparations for the two-match Test series against India.

Bay Oval Pitch Report: What To Expect?

The surface at Bay Oval is generally known to offer good conditions for batting, but fast bowlers could get some assistance early in the innings.

The new ball is expected to generate seam movement and bounce, which could make the opening overs challenging for the batters. However, once the initial movement settles down, the pitch should become better for stroke-making.

Fast bowlers have traditionally enjoyed more success at this venue than spinners. The early assistance for pacers could make the powerplay an important phase of the match.

The average first-innings score at Bay Oval is around 235, although recent matches have seen teams score closer to 283. The average second-innings score stands at approximately 215.

India and New Zealand will therefore need to assess the conditions before deciding how aggressively to approach their innings.

Bay Oval Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

There is good news for cricket fans, as the weather forecast for Friday in Mount Maunganui looks promising.

Conditions are expected to remain clear and sunny throughout the day, with the chance of rain estimated at just 0-1 per cent. This should allow both teams to play a full 50-over contest without weather interruptions.

After rain forced the abandonment of the third ODI in Hamilton, fans will be hoping for uninterrupted action in Mount Maunganui.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 4th ODI live and online for free in India

When and where will the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand take place?

The fourth ODI of the five-match series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

on Friday, November 12.