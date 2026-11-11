India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has taken a big step in his personal life, getting engaged to actor-model Samreen Kaur in New Zealand on Wednesday. The pacer shared the happy news with his fans just hours after his high-profile move from Punjab Kings (PBKS) to Mumbai Indians (MI) was officially confirmed ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027.

Samreen announced their engagement through an Instagram post, sharing pictures from the proposal. One of the photographs shows Arshdeep putting a ring on her finger as the couple celebrate the special moment. Sharing the pictures, Samreen wrote an emotional message about their relationship. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__) “And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (Hi Fiance),” she wrote. ALSO READ: Massive Blow For England As Superstar Batter Ruled Out Of Australia Tour With Knee Injury, SA Tests In Doubt

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur’s relationship The couple are currently in New Zealand, where Arshdeep is part of India’s squad for the five-match ODI series against the Black Caps. Samreen has also been travelling with the cricketer and has been spotted supporting him during IPL matches and on overseas tours.

The engagement comes nearly four months after Arshdeep made his relationship with Samreen public. On July 26, the left-arm fast bowler shared two pictures with her on Instagram, using the caption “My Person”. ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan Picks Clear Winner Of Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade Between Mumbai Indians And Punjab Kings The post put an end to weeks of speculation about their relationship. Rumours about the two had started gaining attention during IPL 2026, when Samreen was seen cheering for Punjab Kings from the stands at several matches. A video and pictures of the couple walking hand-in-hand in Dharamshala added to the buzz.

Fans also began noticing their social media posts, travel pictures and public appearances, which further fuelled speculation about their relationship. Who is Samreen Kaur? Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media personality from Jammu and Kashmir. She came into the spotlight after becoming a finalist at Femina Miss India 2018, where she represented Jammu and Kashmir. She has since worked in several entertainment projects, including the Bollywood film ’83, the Nail Polish series and the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2. Samreen has also featured in music videos alongside popular singers such as Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Jubin Nautiyal. Arshdeep dedicated his special celebration to Samreen Arshdeep had also given fans a glimpse of their relationship during India’s ongoing tour of New Zealand. After taking four wickets in the first ODI in Auckland, the 27-year-old revealed that his unique celebration was dedicated to Samreen. He explained that the dance steps were something the two often did together. “That’s for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we’re out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration,” Arshdeep said after the match. Arshdeep Singh completes big IPL move to Mumbai Indians The engagement also coincided with an important development in Arshdeep’s IPL career. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) officially completed a major trade, with the India fast bowler moving to Mumbai Indians in exchange for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027. Arshdeep will join Mumbai at his existing salary of Rs 18 crore, while Hardik will move to Punjab Kings for the same amount.

The fast bowler had been part of Punjab Kings since making his IPL debut in 2019. He leaves the franchise as its leading wicket-taker, having picked up 111 wickets in 96 matches. With an engagement and a major franchise switch happening on the same day, November 11 has turned into a memorable one for the India pacer.