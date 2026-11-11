Hardik Pandya’s departure from Mumbai Indians has brought an end to months of speculation surrounding his future at the franchise. The all-rounder has joined Punjab Kings in a trade deal, with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh moving to Mumbai in return.

With Pandya no longer part of the MI setup, attention has now shifted to the big question: who will lead the five-time champions in IPL 2027? Two names are emerging as possible candidates for the captaincy role. One is former skipper Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles, while the other is young batter Tilak Varma, who is currently India’s T20I vice-captain. ALSO READ: 'Little Bit Of Square Of Sandpaper...': After Khawaja's Explosive Claims, Another Aus Star Makes Shocking Ball-Tampering Revelation Both have their own strengths, but there are strong reasons why one of them could be ahead in the race. Rohit Sharma Has Experience And Mumbai Indians’ Trust Rohit Sharma remains one of the most popular figures in Mumbai Indians’ history. He led the franchise to five IPL titles and played a major role in making MI one of the most successful teams in the competition.

His removal as captain ahead of the 2024 season did not go down well with the fans. Many supporters expressed their disappointment with the franchise and Hardik Pandya, who took over the leadership role. Mumbai also endured a difficult season, finishing at the bottom of the table for the second time in their history.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya Ends PBKS Captaincy Speculations After MI Trade Ahead Of IPL 2027 Rohit’s popularity has only grown since then. He has also enjoyed considerable success as India’s captain in limited-overs cricket, winning major ICC trophies. Another factor that could work in his favour is his relationship with new MI head coach Kieron Pollard. The two shared the dressing room for several years and know each other’s game and leadership styles very well. Rohit and Pollard have the experience, understanding and winning pedigree to help Mumbai get back to their best. Bringing Rohit back as captain could also help the franchise reconnect with supporters who were unhappy with the way the leadership change happened in 2024.

Tilak Varma Has A Strong Case For MI Captaincy Tilak Varma may not have the experience of Rohit Sharma, but he has shown enough in recent years to make himself a serious contender for the role. The left-hander has developed into one of India’s most dependable T20 batters, particularly when the team finds itself under pressure. His unbeaten 69 off 53 balls in last year’s Asia Cup final against Pakistan was a perfect example. Chasing 147, India were struggling at 20/3, but Tilak held his nerve and guided the team to victory. He produced another important innings during India’s recent T20I series in New Zealand, showing that he can handle difficult situations. Tilak has also started gaining leadership experience at the domestic and India A levels. Earlier this year, he captained South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and guided the team to the final. He has previously led India A in the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup and has now been handed the responsibility of captaining the India A side in the upcoming 50-over ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup. These opportunities suggest that the selectors and team management see leadership potential in him. At just 23, Tilak could also be a long-term captaincy option for Mumbai Indians. Why Rohit Sharma Looks Like The Better Choice There is little doubt that Tilak is being prepared for bigger responsibilities. However, replacing Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain is a major decision, and Rohit currently has a stronger case. The difference between the two is not just experience. Rohit has a proven record of handling big players, managing pressure and building a winning team. Everyone can see his track record with Mumbai Indians. He also demonstrated his leadership skills on the international stage after succeeding Virat Kohli in 2021 and led India to two ICC titles during his captaincy tenure. Mumbai Indians are also in a position where winning back their fans will be important. Bringing Rohit back as captain could go a long way towards rebuilding that connection. Then there’s his popularity, another big factor. Rohit is still a big name in Indian cricket and his return to the leadership role could also be good for the franchise commercially. Tilak has age on his side and could be a good captaincy option moving forward. But handing him the responsibility immediately would mean taking a chance when a proven leader is already available. For the time being, Rohit Sharma looks a better option to replace Hardik Pandya as the captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027. Tilak can continue to grow as a leader under his guidance before eventually taking over the responsibility.