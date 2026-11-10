Arshdeep Singh is close to ending his association with Punjab Kings and joining Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027. His father has now confirmed that the two franchises have agreed on the trade, although the deal is still awaiting official approval.

While the family is happy with Arshdeep’s new destination, his father admitted that there was some disappointment about the fast bowler leaving his home franchise, where he has spent his entire IPL career. Speaking to sports journalist Vimal Kumar in Hamilton, New Zealand, Arshdeep’s father revealed that the family was not aware of the development until it came as a surprise. The confirmation came on the day the third ODI between India and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

At Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep could share the responsibility of leading the pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah. Having two quality Indian fast bowlers would also give the five-time champions more options when picking their overseas players. ALSO READ: Sehwag Slams Maiden Century As India Take Control Against UAE In Under-19 Asia Cup Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar could also be part of Mumbai’s bowling attack in IPL 2027 if the franchise decides to retain them. However, their places in the squad are yet to be confirmed. Arshdeep’s arrival would give Mumbai another Indian bowling option who can handle both the powerplay and death overs. What Hardik Pandya Will Bring To Punjab Kings Hardik’s possible arrival would give Punjab Kings an experienced all-rounder who can make a difference with both bat and ball. His ability to score quick runs in the middle order would add more firepower to the batting line-up. He could also provide captain Shreyas Iyer with another seam-bowling option. Hardik is expected to join Punjab as a player, with Shreyas likely to continue as captain. The move would also bring his second stint with Mumbai Indians to an end. Hardik first joined Mumbai in 2015 and played for the franchise until 2021. He then moved to Gujarat Titans and led the new franchise to the IPL title in its debut season in 2022.

Hardik was back in Mumbai before the IPL 2024 and was made the captain. He has since led the side for three seasons, but could now be on his way out if the proposed trade receives the necessary approvals. IPL 2027 Auction: Key Dates For All 10 Teams The possible Mumbai Indians-Punjab Kings trade comes at a crucial stage of preparations for IPL 2027, with all 10 franchises working on their squads ahead of the mini-auction. The BCCI has extended the deadline for teams to submit their lists of retained and released players to November 17. The original deadline was November 15. The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa. Meanwhile, the pre-auction trading window is expected to remain open until December 9. This gives franchises more time to complete player trades before the auction, although all deals will remain subject to BCCI approval.