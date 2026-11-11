Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed a blockbuster player exchange ahead of the IPL 2027 season, with Hardik Pandya moving to PBKS and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh joining the five-time champions.
The trade has received approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), bringing an end to Pandya's second stint with Mumbai.
As part of the deal, Pandya will join Punjab Kings for an increased fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing Rs 16.35 crore contract. Arshdeep, meanwhile, will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing price of Rs 18 crore, according to the IPL's announcement.
Hardik Pandya's Second Stint With Mumbai Indians Comes To An End
Pandya's departure marks the end of an important chapter in his IPL career. He first joined Mumbai Indians in 2015 and played an important role in their title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
After leaving MI ahead of the 2022 season, the all-rounder joined Gujarat Titans and led the new franchise to the IPL title in its debut campaign. Gujarat also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to Mumbai in 2024 and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.