Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed a blockbuster player exchange ahead of the IPL 2027 season, with Hardik Pandya moving to PBKS and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh joining the five-time champions.

The trade has received approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), bringing an end to Pandya's second stint with Mumbai.

As part of the deal, Pandya will join Punjab Kings for an increased fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing Rs 16.35 crore contract. Arshdeep, meanwhile, will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing price of Rs 18 crore, according to the IPL's announcement.