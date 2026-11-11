Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians have come out on top in the blockbuster trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh with Punjab Kings.
As part of the deal, Pandya will move to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep will join Mumbai Indians. Both players will continue to earn Rs 18 crore per season at their new franchises.
While Pandya is expected to strengthen Punjab’s batting and all-round options, Arshdeep’s arrival could solve a major problem for Mumbai Indians, according to Pathan.
The left-arm pacer is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals and also has an impressive record at the Wankhede Stadium. He has picked up 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.93 at the venue.
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Speaking on Cricinfo, Pathan backed Mumbai Indians to benefit more from the exchange, pointing out that Arshdeep’s presence would take some pressure off Jasprit Bumrah.
Irfan Pathan Explains Why Mumbai Indians Will Benefit More
Pathan felt Mumbai Indians needed another reliable fast bowler who could support Bumrah, especially after the workload on the Indian pace spearhead in the previous season.
He acknowledged that Bumrah is capable of handling responsibility on his own but stressed that even a bowler of his quality needs support from the other end.
“I think they (MI) are the clear winner in this trade because it will sort out their bowling. I really think there was a lot of responsibility on Jasprit Bumrah. Look, Jasprit Bumrah is capable of taking any kind of responsibility. But last year, what we have seen, he didn’t perform as much as we all would have liked,” Pathan said.
He further explained how Arshdeep’s ability to swing the new ball could give Mumbai more options with Bumrah’s usage.
“If Arshdeep Singh plays regularly for Mumbai Indians, he will get the swing. That means you will be able to see Jasprit Bumrah in different phases with freehand, because this is what you know the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, has done for many years in the past,” he added.
Pathan also highlighted another advantage of bringing Arshdeep into the squad. With the Indian pacer potentially replacing Trent Boult in the playing combination, Mumbai could have an additional overseas slot available. This would give the franchise more flexibility while selecting its playing XI.
Hardik Pandya To Strengthen Punjab Kings’ Batting
While Pathan believes Mumbai have gained more from the deal, he also expects Pandya to make a positive impact at Punjab Kings.
The all-rounder could provide the finishing ability that Punjab need in the lower middle order. However, Pathan believes losing Arshdeep will leave a significant gap in their bowling attack.
Punjab have options such as Xavier Bartlett and Vijaykumar Vyshak to support Marco Jansen, but Pathan is not convinced that they can fully cover Arshdeep’s absence.
He also pointed towards the challenge of Pandya playing under Shreyas Iyer, who has done a good job as Punjab’s captain.
“Punjab has done really well under Shreyas Iyer as a leader. So it will be very interesting how Hardik Pandya plays under Shreyas Iyer. If that happens nicely and smoothly, then things are very good for Punjab,” Pathan said.
“With Hardik Pandya coming in, one thing is for sure: they will get good finishing touches as far as the batting is concerned. But what it does is, with Arshdeep Singh going away, it makes their bowling weaker,” he added.
Pathan Raises Concerns Over Punjab’s Bowling Attack
Pathan also expressed concerns about Punjab’s bowling resources, particularly when it comes to finding a reliable Indian bowler who can take up the role previously handled by Arshdeep.
He pointed towards Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent numbers, suggesting that the experienced leg-spinner is not at his best at the moment.
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“Look, I really think Yuzi is not at his peak. He is one of the legendary bowlers in the IPL, but his performance, his economy, his numbers are going down,” Pathan said.
The former India all-rounder believes Punjab could miss Arshdeep more than they might expect, especially if their other bowling options fail to deliver consistently.
For Mumbai, meanwhile, the trade could address an important weakness by giving Bumrah a dependable partner in the pace attack.