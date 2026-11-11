Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians have come out on top in the blockbuster trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh with Punjab Kings.

As part of the deal, Pandya will move to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep will join Mumbai Indians. Both players will continue to earn Rs 18 crore per season at their new franchises.

While Pandya is expected to strengthen Punjab’s batting and all-round options, Arshdeep’s arrival could solve a major problem for Mumbai Indians, according to Pathan.

The left-arm pacer is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals and also has an impressive record at the Wankhede Stadium. He has picked up 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.93 at the venue.

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Speaking on Cricinfo, Pathan backed Mumbai Indians to benefit more from the exchange, pointing out that Arshdeep’s presence would take some pressure off Jasprit Bumrah.

Irfan Pathan Explains Why Mumbai Indians Will Benefit More

Pathan felt Mumbai Indians needed another reliable fast bowler who could support Bumrah, especially after the workload on the Indian pace spearhead in the previous season.

He acknowledged that Bumrah is capable of handling responsibility on his own but stressed that even a bowler of his quality needs support from the other end.

“I think they (MI) are the clear winner in this trade because it will sort out their bowling. I really think there was a lot of responsibility on Jasprit Bumrah. Look, Jasprit Bumrah is capable of taking any kind of responsibility. But last year, what we have seen, he didn’t perform as much as we all would have liked,” Pathan said.

He further explained how Arshdeep’s ability to swing the new ball could give Mumbai more options with Bumrah’s usage.

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“If Arshdeep Singh plays regularly for Mumbai Indians, he will get the swing. That means you will be able to see Jasprit Bumrah in different phases with freehand, because this is what you know the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, has done for many years in the past,” he added.

Pathan also highlighted another advantage of bringing Arshdeep into the squad. With the Indian pacer potentially replacing Trent Boult in the playing combination, Mumbai could have an additional overseas slot available. This would give the franchise more flexibility while selecting its playing XI.

Hardik Pandya To Strengthen Punjab Kings’ Batting

While Pathan believes Mumbai have gained more from the deal, he also expects Pandya to make a positive impact at Punjab Kings.