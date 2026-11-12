New Zealand have handed a maiden international call-up to 31-year-old fast bowler Brett Randell for the final two ODIs against India. The right-arm pacer, who created history earlier this year by taking five wickets in five consecutive balls in first-class cricket, is in contention to make his international debut during the ongoing series.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the squad update on Thursday, November 12, with the fourth ODI scheduled to be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. The fifth and final match will take place at the same venue on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has been rewarded for his consistent performances in domestic cricket and could get an opportunity to represent the Black Caps at the international level for the first time.

Randell has made 145 professional appearances in his career, including five outings for New Zealand A. He recently returned from a County Championship stint with English county side Derbyshire.

Welcoming in Brett Randell for his maiden BLACKCAPS call-up 👏 Full squad update HERE - https://t.co/zSPRjIcVK0 📸 @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/4GXR9dzCRb

India currently lead the five-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the opening two matches, while the third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain.

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Brett Randell Created History With Five Wickets In Five Balls

Randell shot into the spotlight in March 2026 after producing a remarkable bowling performance in New Zealand's Plunket Shield competition.

Representing Central Districts against Northern Districts, the right-arm pacer took five wickets in five consecutive deliveries, becoming the first bowler in the 254-year history of first-class cricket to achieve the incredible feat.

He dismissed Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Robbie O'Donnell and Kristian Clarke in a sensational spell. Randell eventually finished with figures of 7/25, helping Central Districts dismiss Northern Districts for 82.

His record-breaking performance has now earned him an opportunity at the highest level, with Black Caps head coach Rob Walter congratulating the pacer on his maiden international selection.

"It's always a special time when a player earns their first international call up," Walter said.

"We're very pleased for Brett, he's been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for some time now and has earned this opportunity."

Josh Clarkson Also Added To New Zealand Squad

Apart from Randell, New Zealand have also included all-rounder Josh Clarkson in their squad for the fifth and final ODI against India.

Walter also acknowledged the changes within the squad during the series and expressed confidence in the availability of the two players.

"There's been a few movements throughout the series so we're fortunate to be able to bring in Brett and Josh," he added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have also made changes to their coaching staff as preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against India gather pace.

Northern Districts pathway coach Mitch Renwick and strength and conditioning coach Corey Mileys have joined Walter and Martin Guptill for the remaining ODIs.

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New Zealand's Updated Squads For 4th And 5th ODI Against India

Fourth ODI: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Will Young.