India pacer Auqib Nabi believes skill matters more than raw pace when it comes to succeeding at the international level. The fast bowler, who has made an impression with his performances in domestic cricket, is backing his ability to move the ball rather than worrying about increasing his speed.

Nabi has been bowling at around 130 kmph during the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. After a quiet start to his international career in the home series against the West Indies, he has shown better control and used movement in the air and off the pitch to trouble opposition batters.

Ahead of the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui, Nabi was asked whether he was looking to add more pace to his bowling. The Indian pacer made it clear that he trusts his existing strengths and wants to continue relying on his skills.

“Obviously, if you have the pace, it is very good. But my skill, I back that. I have done well in domestic cricket. Here, I have come on skill. If there is pace, it’s a plus factor,” Nabi said during the pre-match press conference.

The New Zealand tour has also given Nabi an opportunity to bowl regularly in the nets against some of India’s biggest batting stars. He has faced Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during practice sessions, with the training continuing ahead of the fourth ODI.

“But I back my skill. What I did well in domestic will be useful here as well,” he added.

For Nabi, bowling in New Zealand has been a new experience. He admitted that the conditions are different from what he has been used to and that understanding seam movement will be important for him.

“Actually, this is my first time putting a ball in New Zealand. So, it’s a little different here. Here, you have to depend more on the seam movement. Because the top-level batters play swing,” he said.

Nabi also shared the feedback he received from the Indian batting trio. According to him, making good use of the seam and hitting the deck could be effective ways to pick up wickets in New Zealand.

“So, that was their feedback (the trio). Here, if you do scramble seam or hit the deck, there is an opportunity to get more wickets here. That’s what they told me,” the pacer added.

Auqib Nabi To Stay With Indian Team For Test Series

India currently lead the five-match ODI series 2-0, with the third match in Hamilton abandoned due to rain. The fourth ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Nabi will remain with the Indian team after the ODI series to help the squad prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. The first Test is scheduled to begin next Thursday.