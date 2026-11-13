India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth ODI against New Zealand, which is taking place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Team India are currently leading 2-0 after the third ODI was washed out due to rain, and the side needs to win the 4th ODI to win the series. On the other hand, New Zealand will also look to win the clash to stay in the series.

Team India are featuring without Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj as the trio are out from the squad to get prepared for the upcoming two-Test match series against the same opponent. In their absence, India are featuring with Kuldeep Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. On the other hand, New Zealand are featuring with six changes in their playing XI.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins Hits Back At Usman Khawaja Over Sandpapergate Revelations Captains at toss Mitchell Santner (New Zealand Captain): Looks like a great day for cricket. This will have pace and bounce. Looks a little dry. We have six changes in our playing XI. Guys getting an opportunity is nice. I guess it's part of what we have to do.

Shreyas Iyer (India Captain): We will bowl first. It's about chasing. It looks pretty dry. It's important to analyse, we are going to treat this game as a knockout. Ruturaj, Kishan, and Kuldeep are in. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 4th ODI For Free, Pitch, Weather Report & Probable Playing XIs India vs New Zealand playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh