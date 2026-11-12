Ind vs NZ Highlights: The Indian men’s football team endured a disappointing outing against New Zealand, suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat in their international friendly. The All Whites completely outclassed the Blue Tigers, producing a dominant performance to register a convincing five-goal victory and expose India's defensive vulnerabilities.

India struggled to cope with New Zealand’s attacking intensity and pressing throughout the encounter. The Blue Tigers found it difficult to maintain possession, create meaningful scoring opportunities and contain their opponents in the final third. Despite their efforts to remain competitive, the Indian defence was repeatedly breached as New Zealand capitalised on their chances.

The five-goal defeat will raise serious concerns for head coach Khalid Jamil, particularly regarding India's defensive organisation and ability to compete against higher-ranked international opponents. The result also highlights the gap India need to bridge as they prepare for upcoming international assignments.

Catch all the key moments, goals and major talking points from the India vs New Zealand international friendly in these match highlights.

Reduce repeated defeat referencesStrengthen the highlights call to actionUse a more measured post-match tone

- Ind vs NZ Live Football Match Updates: FULL TIME!!!!! India 0-5 New Zealand

The final whistle blows in Auckland, bringing an end to a chastening night for the Blue Tigers. Devastated faces across the Indian camp as a ruthless All Whites side cruise to a dominant 5-0 victory!

- Ind vs NZ Live Football Score: Ryan Williams Brought Down Inside Penalty Area 85'

Ryan Williams goes tumbling inside the New Zealand box as India push desperately for a late consolation goal, but the referee is unmoved and waves play on, deeming it a fair tackle!

- Ind vs NZ Friendly Match Updates Live: India Make Another Change 79'

Late change up front for the Blue TigersDavid Lalhlansanga enters the fray to replace Manvir Singh.

- India vs New Zealand Live: Penalty SAVEEEEEEE By Vishal Kaith 78'

Vishal Kaith denies New Zealand a sixth! Diving to his right, the Indian keeper parries Tuiloma’s underwhelming penalty kick and stays alert to gather the follow-up header right on the line.

- Ind vs NZ Live Football Score: Wood Taken Off 72'

Skipper Chris Wood heads off to loud applause from the Auckland crowd, replaced by debutant Corban Piper.

- Ind vs NZ Live: Goallll! India 0-5 New Zealand 71'

Lachlan Bayliss gets in on the act! The All Whites show zero mercy as Bayliss finds the back of the net to make it a five-star performance in Auckland!

- Ind vs NZ Live Football Match Updates: ANOTHER OPENING FOR THE HOSTS 69'

Jesse Randall sends a dangerous cross in from the right wing, flashing just ahead of Chris Wood, the kind of delivery a younger Wood would likely have converted.

- India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Substitution For India 66'

Fresh legs on the wing for the Blue Tigers as Sanan comes on to replace Liston Colaco.

- FIFA Friendly Live Updates: 5 Changes For New Zealand 61'

The All Whites ring in five substitutions at once! Sheridan, McGarry, Liam Gillion, Callum McCowatt, and Owen Parker-Price enter the pitch, replacing De Vries, Rogerson, Garbett, Rufer, and Elliot.

- India vs New Zealand Live Updates: GOAL! New Zealand Make It Four; India 0-4 New Zealand 57'

Chris Wood gets on the scoresheet! Speak of the devil—the veteran striker snaps his barren run in style, rising highest to thump home a bullet header off a superb right-wing cross from Callan Elliot!

- India vs New Zealand Live: NEW ZEALAND STAND FIRM 55'

Akash Mishra hurls a long throw-in deep into the New Zealand box, but the hosts stand tall to head it clear of danger.

- India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Yellow card For New Zealand 50'

India launch a promising counter-attack, only for Lachlan Bayliss to haul down Anirudh Thapa with a cynical shirt-tug. The Kiwi midfielder goes straight into the referee's book!

- India vs New Zealand Live: Second Half Kickstarts; India 0:3 New Zealand

Underway again at Go Media Stadium. The hosts earn a corner inside the opening moments, but India’s backline clears its lines well.

- FIFA Friendly Live Updates: Triple Substitution For India

Coach Khalid Jamil turns to his bench with three fresh faces! Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, and Tomba Singh enter the fray, replacing Bijoy Varghese, Lalremtluanga Fanai, and Abhishek Tekcham.

- Ind vs NZ Live Football Match Updates: Half Time! India 0:3 New Zealand

The #BlueTigers trail at the break. 🔗 Watch the match live: https://t.co/O9LPdOekJP #NZLIND #IndianFootball https://t.co/Nh3pLD0pPP — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 12, 2026

The referee blows for half-time right on cue, offering India a much-needed breather. The hosts have completely overrun the visitors with wave after wave of attacks, ruthlessly punishing sloppy Indian giveaways. Down the left flank, Randall has been unstoppable, heading into the break with a clinical brace.

- India vs New Zealand Live: Goalllllllllll! Randall Makes It Three 43'