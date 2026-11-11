New Zealand have included Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell in their squad for the upcoming two-Test series against India, despite all three players recovering from injuries. The Tom Latham-led side will begin its campaign in Wellington on November 19.

Conway picked up a concussion while fielding during a training session ahead of the ongoing ODI series against India. Ravindra, meanwhile, dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland before the T20I series.

The three players are still working towards full fitness, but New Zealand Cricket (NZC) remains hopeful that they will be available for the opening Test.

Blundell is also recovering from a quadriceps injury. The wicketkeeper-batter has played 48 Tests so far and is closing in on his 50th appearance for New Zealand. He is in line to reach the milestone during the series, with the third Test scheduled to take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Providing an update on the trio, NZC said: “Tom Blundell (quadricep), Devon Conway (concussion), and Rachin Ravindra (shoulder), are working through their respective injuries and aiming to be available for the first Test.”

New Zealand Make Few Changes To England Tour Squad

New Zealand have largely retained the group that travelled to England earlier this year. However, Ben Sears, Zak Foulkes and Will O’Rourke have been left out due to their respective fitness concerns.

Sears is recovering from an ankle injury, Foulkes is dealing with a hip problem, while O’Rourke is currently following a return-to-play programme. Jacob Duffy has been added to the squad.

The BlackCaps enjoyed a memorable run in England, where they registered a historic Test series victory. It was England’s first home defeat in a Test series involving three or more matches in 14 years.

Head coach Rob Walter will be supported by bowling coach Jacob Oram, outgoing batting coach Luke Ronchi and new batting coach BJ Watling. Watling will officially begin his role on November 16.

Rob Walter Looks Forward To India Test Series

Walter is looking forward to the team returning to home conditions after a successful campaign in England. He also believes the support of home fans will play an important role during the series.