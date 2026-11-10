Aaryavir Sehwag produced a sensational batting performance, smashing a magnificent 160 to guide India Under-19 to a crucial victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Tuesday, November 10. The brilliant win helped India secure a place in the semi-finals of the continental tournament. The young opener, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, led India's batting charge with a brilliant century at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. His knock provided the foundation for India to post a challenging total and put the UAE under pressure in their must-win Group A encounter.

ALSO READ: Sehwag Slams Maiden Century As India Take Control Against UAE In Under-19 Asia Cup Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth Dominate UAE Bowlers India were asked to bat first after UAE captain Ayaan Misbah won the toss and elected to field. The Indian openers began cautiously, with captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Sehwag putting together 62 runs for the opening wicket.

Raichandani scored 17 off 32 deliveries before being dismissed by Noorullah Ayobi. However, his departure brought VK Vineeth to the crease, and the duo took complete control of the innings. Sehwag and Vineeth stitched together a massive 193-run partnership for the second wicket, taking India past the 250-run mark. While Vineeth played a crucial supporting role with 67 off 69 balls, Sehwag took charge of the UAE bowling attack. The right-handed batter completed his century off 131 deliveries before shifting gears. He eventually departed for 160 off 168 balls, having smashed 17 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 95.23. His innings ended in the 45th over when Naseem Khan dismissed him, with Uddish Suri completing the catch. India experienced a brief middle-order collapse towards the end, losing Arjun Rajput (4), Anvay Dravid (12) and Manal Chauhan (1). However, Yashbardhan Chauhan's 17 off 10 balls and Mohit Ulva's unbeaten seven helped India finish at 309/7 in 50 overs.

Naseem Khan was the pick of the UAE bowlers, claiming four wickets for 48 runs. India Seal Semi-Final Qualification Chasing a challenging target of 310, UAE struggled to keep up with the required run rate against India's bowling attack. Ahmed Khudadad was among their leading contributors, scoring 74, while Noorullah Ayobi added 39. Aaryavir Sehwag is the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock 👏 Courtesy of a 70-run win, India U19 enter the semi-finals where they will face Afghanistan U19 on Thursday 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/M0EJVCkM56 #MensU19AsiaCup https://t.co/vsGh5hILnx — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2026 India restricted UAE to 239/9 in their 50 overs, securing a 70-run victory and confirming their place in the last four. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: India Get Major Boost As Rishabh Pant Set To Leave For New Zealand After Simulation Exercises

Ishan Sood played an important role with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/37, as India successfully defended their total in the crucial Group A encounter. India Set Up Semi-Final Clash Against Afghanistan With the victory, India booked their place in the semi-finals of the U19 Asia Cup, joining Pakistan in the knockout stage from Group A. India will now face Afghanistan in the semi-finals as they look to continue their campaign for the continental title.