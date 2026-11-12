India pacer Gurnoor Brar could be released from the ODI squad before the end of the ongoing series against New Zealand to help the Test team prepare for the upcoming two-match series, according to a report in The Times of India.

With New Zealand having several tall fast bowlers in their attack, the Indian management wants Brar to be part of the Test team’s preparations in Wellington. His presence could help the batters get used to facing bowlers with similar height and bounce ahead of the red-ball series, which begins next Thursday.

Brar could leave the ODI squad after the fourth match on Friday, with the team management expected to take a final call after the game.

India captain Shubman Gill and his Test teammates held their first training session at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. The team will continue its preparations at the same venue before the opening Test.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that the support staff would split their responsibilities after the third ODI in Hamilton.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule will stay with the ODI squad. Meanwhile, Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel and fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh have joined the Test team.

Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj travelled from Hamilton to Wellington, while the rest of the India A contingent joined the group from Christchurch.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Set To Replace Shubman Gill In Fourth ODI

India are expected to make two changes to their playing XI for the fourth ODI against New Zealand.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to return to the top of the order in place of Gill, while Ishan Kishan is expected to retain his place in the middle order.

There could still be a late change, but the indications from the training sessions and team discussions suggest that Ishan will continue in the middle order for the final two matches.

The Indian batters spent considerable time in the nets ahead of the match, with Tilak Varma also getting an extended batting session.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Eyes Another Opportunity

Ruturaj looked comfortable during his net session and will be keen to make the most of the opportunity if he gets a place in the playing XI.

The Maharashtra batter last made headlines in ODI cricket with a century during India’s three-match series against South Africa late last year.