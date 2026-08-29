Punjab and India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been added to the North Zone squad for their Duleep Trophy semi-final against South Zone. The match will begin on Sunday at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Gurnoor is still waiting for his Test debut but has been included in India's last two Test squads. He has also been part of the BCCI's targeted group of players for more than a year.

The right-arm pacer is expected to be included in the playing XI as the selectors look to give him more first-class cricket before India's next Test assignment against New Zealand in November.

Gurnoor joined the squad after India wrapped up their Test series against Sri Lanka with a 1-0 win on Thursday.

The pacer impressed during India A's shadow tour of Sri Lanka in July. He picked up 10 wickets for 145 runs in the second unofficial Test.

Gurnoor has 62 wickets from 19 first-class matches at an average of 25.24.

He made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in June and then played all three matches during India's recent tour of England. He has taken 11 wickets in six ODIs at an average of 32.81.

Auqib Nabi Looking At County Stint

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi could be heading to England for a short county stint, although his move depends on completing the required visa formalities, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The selectors reportedly want Nabi to get some experience in seamer-friendly conditions instead of playing in the Duleep Trophy at this stage.

Nabi was one of the standout performers in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. He took 60 wickets for Jammu and Kashmir at an impressive average of 12.56.

He was not part of India's Test series against Sri Lanka but continues to remain in contention for the New Zealand tour. His ability to swing the new ball could work in his favour.

India A And Irani Cup Plans

If the county move does not happen, Nabi is expected to play India A's first match against Australia in Puducherry from September 22.

He could then return to the Jammu and Kashmir side for their Irani Cup match against Rest of India in Srinagar from October 1 to 5.

However, the second India A game against Australia clashes with the Irani Cup. That could leave the selectors with a difficult decision over where Nabi should play.