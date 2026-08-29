Former England captain Michael Atherton conducted an interview with Imran Khan's sons, which aired during the lunch break on the first day of the second Test between England and Pakistan. Soon after, reports emerged that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was unhappy with the broadcast and had even threatened to boycott the second Test and the England tour if the interview was aired.

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed has played down the controversy surrounding a Sky Sports interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan during the second Test against England at Lord’s.

Despite the reported disagreement, Pakistan’s players came back onto the field after lunch and continued the match as normal.

Speaking after the second day’s play on Friday, Sarfaraz said he had not been following the issue and was concentrating only on cricket.

“I don’t know anything. I’m just focusing on the match,” he said when asked about the interview. “You’re talking about the interview? We don’t know about the interview.”

Sarfaraz was also asked whether there had been any possibility of Pakistan’s players refusing to return to the field after the interview was broadcast.

“All are OK. We were having lunch at that time,” he replied.



The report further stated that PCB had reportedly submitted a formal complaint to Sky Sports over the interview. According to reports, the board had also warned that the Pakistan team could refuse to take the field if the interview went ahead.