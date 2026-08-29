Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surprised everyone with his bowling in the opening game of the Duleep Trophy 2026. The 15-year-old batter turned into a useful bowler for East Zone and picked up two wickets in just three overs against North East Zone.

East Zone went on to win the match by an innings and 210 runs. After the game, Sooryavanshi spoke about his unexpected bowling role and how much he enjoyed making an impact with the ball. "If you ask any batter, they always enjoy bowling. A batter always enjoys bowling and a bowler always enjoys batting equally," Sooryavanshi said in a video posted by BCCI Domestic. Sooryavanshi was named vice-captain of the East Zone team, with Ishan Kishan leading the side. He revealed that Kishan decided to give him the ball when the opposition was not losing enough wickets. ALSO READ: Pakistan Coach Breaks Silence on PCB-Sky Sports Controversy Over Imran Khan Sons’ Interview

"Opponent team's wickets weren't falling, so I was asked to bowl two or three overs. Ishan Bhaiya felt like he was taking a risk, but he didn't knew that I am a wicket-taker," he added. The young Bihar batter needed only three overs to make his presence felt. He picked up both of his wickets in the same over during North East Zone's second innings. His first wicket came when Kishan Lyngdoh tried to play a ball in the air but was caught at deep cover. Three deliveries later, Sooryavanshi struck again, with Southpaw Imliwati Lemtur edging the ball behind. Ishan Kishan completed the catch.

Sooryavanshi explained that he knew he would have only a short spell, so his focus was on making every delivery count. "I had only one thing in my mind: that even if I take five wickets, I'm only going to get to bowl three overs only. So (the plan) was to bowl as well as I can and target one spot only and finish my spell well.” While his bowling was impressive, Sooryavanshi did not have his best outing with the bat. The Rajasthan Royals youngster was dismissed for eight runs in East Zone's only innings. ALSO READ: ‘Served With Silence’: Anaya Bangar Reveals What Happened When She Approached BCCI For Women’s Cricket

Still, he was happy that he could contribute in another way. "It was a lot of fun because batting didn't go so well in the match. So, contributing with the ball was great. And of course, when a batter takes a wicket, there's no greater enjoyment than that, so it was a lot of fun!" he concluded. With those two wickets, Sooryavanshi now has four wickets in First-Class cricket. East Zone have also booked their place in the semifinals of the Duleep Trophy. They will face South Zone in the second semifinal at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM on Sunday, while the final will begin on September 6.