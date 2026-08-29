Suryakumar's recent batting form was believed to be one of the main reasons behind the selectors' decision. The stylish batter was going through a lean patch of his career over the last two years and didn't manage to score a single fifty in T20Is in 2025.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee decided to move in a different direction and picked Shreyas Iyer to lead India in the series against Ireland and England.

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up on the BCCI's decision to drop him from the squad soon after leading the side to the T20 World Cup 2026 title.

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His batting numbers were not at their best during the T20 World Cup either. His most notable contribution with the bat came against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, Suryakumar was highly successful as captain. India did not lose a T20I series under his leadership and eventually lifted the World Cup on home soil.

Despite the disappointment of being left out, Suryakumar said his first reaction was surprisingly calm. He tried to understand the selectors' point of view instead of questioning their decision.

“I smiled when my name was not there. Because when I played cricket with the team for a year or two, and whenever I am playing, so whenever I have been in situations like where there is pressure, where things are not going my way, I have always smiled. I have relaxed. And this is what I have seen: the moments in the past when I have had opportunities to do well. I have been grateful,” said Suryakumar during a conversation with former India batter Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel.

The decision still came as a surprise to him. Suryakumar admitted that he had expected to continue leading the team for the next couple of years, especially with the Olympics and another T20 World Cup ahead.

“Obviously, the situation that has come now, even I had not thought that this would happen. After coming in 2026, I felt that, going forward, I would be taking this team forward for another two years. The Olympics will come. Then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward. But at the same time, what you think and what the other person thinks are two different things. It is important for them to respect their own thoughts. If they thought that going forward, this is a better call, they took that call. But I didn't react. Because I felt that this was their call. They took that call in that moment. Going forward, if this team can do well under someone else, no problem,” he added.

Suryakumar Admits the Decision Was Difficult

Although he accepted the selectors' decision initially, Suryakumar revealed that he later found it difficult to understand why the change was needed.

He pointed out that India had enjoyed an excellent run under his leadership, winning the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup without losing a series.