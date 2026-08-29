Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up on the BCCI's decision to drop him from the squad soon after leading the side to the T20 World Cup 2026 title.
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee decided to move in a different direction and picked Shreyas Iyer to lead India in the series against Ireland and England.
Suryakumar's recent batting form was believed to be one of the main reasons behind the selectors' decision. The stylish batter was going through a lean patch of his career over the last two years and didn't manage to score a single fifty in T20Is in 2025.
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His batting numbers were not at their best during the T20 World Cup either. His most notable contribution with the bat came against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium.
However, Suryakumar was highly successful as captain. India did not lose a T20I series under his leadership and eventually lifted the World Cup on home soil.
Despite the disappointment of being left out, Suryakumar said his first reaction was surprisingly calm. He tried to understand the selectors' point of view instead of questioning their decision.
“I smiled when my name was not there. Because when I played cricket with the team for a year or two, and whenever I am playing, so whenever I have been in situations like where there is pressure, where things are not going my way, I have always smiled. I have relaxed. And this is what I have seen: the moments in the past when I have had opportunities to do well. I have been grateful,” said Suryakumar during a conversation with former India batter Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel.
The decision still came as a surprise to him. Suryakumar admitted that he had expected to continue leading the team for the next couple of years, especially with the Olympics and another T20 World Cup ahead.
“Obviously, the situation that has come now, even I had not thought that this would happen. After coming in 2026, I felt that, going forward, I would be taking this team forward for another two years. The Olympics will come. Then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward. But at the same time, what you think and what the other person thinks are two different things. It is important for them to respect their own thoughts. If they thought that going forward, this is a better call, they took that call. But I didn't react. Because I felt that this was their call. They took that call in that moment. Going forward, if this team can do well under someone else, no problem,” he added.
Suryakumar Admits the Decision Was Difficult
Although he accepted the selectors' decision initially, Suryakumar revealed that he later found it difficult to understand why the change was needed.
He pointed out that India had enjoyed an excellent run under his leadership, winning the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup without losing a series.
“I have seen the team that they have chosen. I have also played a lot of cricket with Shreyas. And I know he is a good player, a good human being, and a good captain also. So, I was not like, ‘Why did they make him the captain?’ But yes, I was a little disappointed. Because you have not lost a single series in two years. You have won the World Cup and the Asia Cup. Then you want the same thing to go forward. Because when everything is going well, then why? What is the reason for the change? What is the reason for the change? It was going on in my mind. I was sitting at home for a month and a half,” said SKY.
Away from the cricket field, Suryakumar said he spent time with friends and family. But once everyone left, he was left alone with his thoughts and struggled to understand what had happened.
“I was thinking, how can this happen? How is it possible? We just won the World Cup. Yes, IPL was not as good as how I wanted. We were sitting at home. Friends came, family came. Everyone said that it's okay. Part of life. But then, when they leave the house. We stay alone at home,” he added.
What Selectors Told Suryakumar
Suryakumar also revealed that the selectors spoke to him a few days before the squad for the England series was announced.
According to the former India T20I captain, he was informed directly that the selectors had decided it was time to move on.
“They called me 2-3 days before the team was announced. They called me, saying it's time to move on. I didn't react. Because it's not my fault. That's not how SKY has ever been. Whatever call someone took. He must have thought that this was better for the team. Going forward, this will be a good call. You took the call. You told me. There is no problem,” said SKY.
Despite losing his place in the squad, Suryakumar made it clear that he is still ready to play for India whenever the opportunity comes his way.
“I am ready. You can call me anytime. I am playing cricket anytime. I will continue to play. Whenever you feel the time is right. Things are right,” he added.