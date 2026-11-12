New Zealand batter Devon Jacobs continued his impressive run of form with a stunning double century in the Ford Trophy on Thursday. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 202 off just 137 balls against Otago, turning his maiden List A century into a memorable double hundred.

Jacobs, who recently impressed against India in the five-match T20I series, showed no signs of slowing down. Batting at No. 4 at Eden Park, he took the Otago bowling attack apart with some outstanding hitting. His innings included 21 sixes, the most ever hit by a New Zealand batter in a single List A innings. Jacobs came close to breaking the world record but fell two sixes short of the mark. Australia’s Da’Arcy Short holds the record with 23 sixes, which he smashed during his 257 off 148 balls for Western Australia against Queensland in Sydney in 2018.

Bevon Jacobs 202* (21x6) for Auckland vs Otago #FordTrophy https://t.co/zCWPYvupty — The Niche Cache (@thenichecache) November 12, 2026 ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant Declared Fit For New Zealand Tests, Eyes Two Major World Records Devon Jacobs Joins Elite List Of New Zealand Batters With this knock, Jacobs became only the fourth New Zealand batter to score a double century in List A cricket.

He joined an exclusive group featuring Jamie How, who achieved the feat in 2012, Martin Guptill (2015) and Chad Bowes (2024). What makes Jacobs’ achievement even more special is that he has played only 33 List A matches so far. Despite being known for his big-hitting ability, this was his first hundred in the format. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, 4th ODI: Auqib Nabi Backs Skill Over Pace, Reveals Advice From Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill Jacobs Recently Impressed Against India Jacobs has been making a name for himself in international cricket as well. He scored more than 135 runs during New Zealand’s recent five-match T20I series against India, showing his ability to take on quality bowling attacks.

The 24-year-old has played 16 T20Is for New Zealand since making his international debut in late 2024. However, he is yet to make his debut in ODI and Test cricket. IPL Connection: Mumbai Indians Signed Jacobs Before Debut Indian cricket fans may also recognise Jacobs from his association with Mumbai Indians. The five-time IPL champions signed him before he made his IPL debut in late 2024. However, he did not get an opportunity to play during the 2025 season and was later released by the franchise. Interestingly, Jacobs was born in Pretoria, South Africa. His family moved to New Zealand when he was around three years old, and he went on to build his cricketing career there. Devon Jacobs’ Rise In Domestic Cricket Jacobs first caught wider attention during the 2023-24 Super Smash, where he played an important role as a finisher for Canterbury Kings. He scored 134 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 188.73. Among batters who faced at least 50 deliveries in the tournament, only Doug Bracewell had a better strike rate, scoring at 202.02.