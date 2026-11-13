India will be without regular captain Shubman Gill and experienced wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul for the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With both players missing from the squad, Shreyas Iyer has taken charge of the side, while Ishan Kishan will handle wicketkeeping duties.
India had announced two separate squads for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Gill was named captain for the first three matches, while Iyer was appointed to lead the team for the final two ODIs.
Why are Shubman Gill and KL Rahul missing?
Gill and Rahul were not included in India’s squad for the last two matches of the series as part of the team’s plans for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand.
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The team management wants the players to be prepared for the longer format, with the two-Test series scheduled to follow the ODIs. Anshul Kamboj was also left out of the final two ODI squads for the same reason.
As a result, India will have to take the field without three regular members of their squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs.
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kuldeep Yadav included
India have made three changes to their playing XI for the fourth ODI. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav have come into the team in place of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj.
Kishan will take over the wicketkeeping duties in Rahul’s absence, while Gaikwad adds another batting option to the top order. Kuldeep’s inclusion provides India with an additional spin option.
Shreyas Iyer is leading the side in the absence of Gill after winning the toss and deciding to bowl first.
New Zealand make six changes
New Zealand have also made several changes to their playing XI for the fourth ODI, bringing in six players for the contest at Bay Oval.
Both teams will be looking to make the most of the opportunity, with India testing their bench strength and New Zealand making a significant reshuffle to their side.
India vs New Zealand playing XIs for 4th ODI
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh