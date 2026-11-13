Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert made an impressive start with the bat in the fourth ODI against India, scoring 58 off just 48 balls at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (November 13). The right-hander struck six fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease. He also shared an 85-run opening partnership with Will Young, who scored 22 off 25 balls, as New Zealand got off to a flying start. Tim Seifert Creates ODI Record Against India Seifert brought up his half-century in just 39 balls, registering his first-ever 50-plus score in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone by taking a single off the second ball of the 10th over.

With this effort, Seifert became the first New Zealand batter to score a half-century inside the first 10 overs of an ODI against India. Before him, the highest score by a New Zealand batter in the first 10 overs against India was Bryan Young’s unbeaten 47 off 35 balls in Wellington on January 14, 1999. Young went on to finish that innings with 52 runs off 40 deliveries.

Seifert’s stay at the crease came to an end in the 12th over when Gurnoor Brar picked up his wicket. The batter tried to play an aerial shot but failed to get the required connection. The ball went high in the air, and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan completed a good catch to give India their first breakthrough.

New Zealand Make Six Changes For Fourth ODI The fourth ODI is a must-win game for New Zealand, and the hosts have made six changes to their playing XI for the contest at Mount Maunganui. Experienced pacer Matt Henry has returned to the side, while Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell have also been included. Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft and Kristian Clarke are the other three players brought into the XI. The six players making way are Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy. Nicholls, Mitchell, Phillips, Latham and Smith have travelled to Wellington to begin preparations for the upcoming Test series against India. Meanwhile, Duffy has been rested for the fourth ODI. IND vs NZ playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh