Prototypes of the Mahindra Vision S have been spied on multiple occasions in the country. Another prototype was recently spied during testing. All of the testing mules spied so far have been heavily camouflaged, and the recent one was also heavily covered.

Mahindra Vision S: Expected Engine The powertrain details of the upcoming Mahindra's Baby Scorpio SUV are not clear yet, and more details will be made available as the launch nears. The upcoming Mahindra Vision S SUV is expected to come equipped with two engine options.

We expect the Vision S to be powered by either a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The transmission options may include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, or an AMT transmission. Also Read: Renault Duster Available With Benefits Of Up To ₹2.10 Lakh In November 2026 Mahindra Vision S: Interior As mentioned earlier, the interior of the Mahindra Vision S was spied for the first time on a test mule recently. The Interior has many similarities with the brand’s popular car models, such as the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio N.

One of the major highlights spotted in the recent Mahindra Vision S interior spy shots is that the test mule was using a BE 6 steering wheel. This could mean that the spotted prototype was the EV version of the Vision S.

The dashboard in the test mule was high-set, and it features a squared touchscreen for the infotainment system. The screen size appears likely to be 12.3 inches, and the dashboard also houses vertical AC vents. From a high-set dashboard to the climate control panel, the Vision S features several similarities to the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N. Also Read: Denza D9 Teased Ahead Of Debut: Gets 600 Km Range, Massage Seats, And More Mahindra Vision S: Expected Design The upcoming Mahindra Baby Scorpio SUV gets a boxy silhouette, an upright front fascia, and a flat bonnet. The prototype also features inverted LED DRLs with a round LED Projector headlamp setup at the front.

It gets a new grille with horizontal and vertical slats. A radar module is also visible on the lower grille, which means that the SUV might get ADAS functionality. On the side, the polygonal wheel flares are visible, along with the flush door handles and a large set of alloy wheels. It also gets a flat roof, rectangular rear quarter glass, vertically placed rectangular taillights, a flat rear windshield, and a spare wheel.