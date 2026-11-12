BYD Denza has teased the D9 luxury MPV ahead of the brand’s official entry into the Indian market tomorrow. The Denza D9 is expected to debut as an electric luxury MPV in India, offering up to 600 km of range, massage seats, and more.
BYD Denza D9 Teased
The brand has shared a video of the upcoming Denza D9 electric luxury MPV on its official Instagram page. The video shows the D9 MPV in Cosmos Black. You can watch the teaser here:
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BYD Denza D9 Dimensions
The BYD Denza D9 will rival the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and MG M9 in the Indian market. The D9 MPV is 5,250mm long, 1960mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,110mm. Dimensions of the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire can be checked in the table below:
|
Model
|
Toyota Vellfire
|
MG M9
|
Length
|
5,005mm
|
5,270mm
|
Width
|
1,850mm
|
2,000mm
|
Height
|
1,950mm
|
1,840mm
|
Wheelbase
|
3,000mm
|
3,200mm
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BYD Denza D9: Key Specifications
The brand has not yet shared any details regarding the features or specifications of the BYD Denza D9. The key details of the D9 Electric MPV are expected to be:
|
Category
|
Specifications
|
Battery
|
103.36 kWh
|
Range
|
Up to 600 Km on a single charge
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-Wheel Drive
|
Infotainment
|
15.6-inch touchscreen
|
Instrument Cluster
|
10.25-inch fully digital
|
Sunroof
|
Yes, Panoramic
|
Doors
|
Electrically-powered sliding
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BYD Denza D9 Range & Specs
The brand has not yet confirmed details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming BYD Denza D9 electric luxury MPV. Internationally, the D9 MPV is available in multiple battery pack options ranging from 103.36 kWh to 115 kWh. Key powertrain details of the D9 MPV are expected to be:
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|
Category
|
Specification
|
Battery Pack
|
103.36 kWh
|
Claimed Range
|
600 Km on a single charge
|
Power Output
|
Up to 313 Hp
|
Torque Output
|
360 Nm
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-Wheel Drive
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BYD Denza D9 MPV Features
The BYD Denza D9 comes equipped with a slew of advanced features to provide enhanced cabin comfort. Key ones are expected to be:
- Powered bi-directional sliding doors
- Soft-closing doors
- A large panoramic sunroof
- High quality nappa leather upholstery
- Wood trim
- Ambient lighting
- Second-row air spa chair
- Leg rests
- Heating, ventilation, and massage
- A 15.6-inch central touchscreen
- A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Rear entertainment screens (Optional)