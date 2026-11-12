BYD Denza has teased the D9 luxury MPV ahead of the brand’s official entry into the Indian market tomorrow. The Denza D9 is expected to debut as an electric luxury MPV in India, offering up to 600 km of range, massage seats, and more.

BYD Denza D9 Teased

The brand has shared a video of the upcoming Denza D9 electric luxury MPV on its official Instagram page. The video shows the D9 MPV in Cosmos Black. You can watch the teaser here:

 
 
 
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BYD Denza D9 Dimensions

The BYD Denza D9 will rival the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and MG M9 in the Indian market. The D9 MPV is 5,250mm long, 1960mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,110mm. Dimensions of the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire can be checked in the table below:

Model

Toyota Vellfire

MG M9

Length

5,005mm

5,270mm

Width

1,850mm

2,000mm

Height

1,950mm

1,840mm

Wheelbase

3,000mm

3,200mm

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BYD Denza D9: Key Specifications

The brand has not yet shared any details regarding the features or specifications of the BYD Denza D9. The key details of the D9 Electric MPV are expected to be:

Category

Specifications

Battery

103.36 kWh

Range

Up to 600 Km on a single charge

Drivetrain

Front-Wheel Drive

Infotainment

15.6-inch touchscreen

Instrument Cluster

10.25-inch fully digital

Sunroof

Yes, Panoramic

Doors

Electrically-powered sliding

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BYD Denza D9 Range & Specs

The brand has not yet confirmed details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming BYD Denza D9 electric luxury MPV. Internationally, the D9 MPV is available in multiple battery pack options ranging from 103.36 kWh to 115 kWh. Key powertrain details of the D9 MPV are expected to be:

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Category

Specification

Battery Pack

103.36 kWh

Claimed Range

600 Km on a single charge

Power Output

Up to 313 Hp

Torque Output

360 Nm

Drivetrain

Front-Wheel Drive

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BYD Denza D9 MPV Features

The BYD Denza D9 comes equipped with a slew of advanced features to provide enhanced cabin comfort. Key ones are expected to be:

  • Powered bi-directional sliding doors
  • Soft-closing doors
  • A large panoramic sunroof
  • High quality nappa leather upholstery
  • Wood trim
  • Ambient lighting
  • Second-row air spa chair
  • Leg rests
  • Heating, ventilation, and massage
  • A 15.6-inch central touchscreen
  • A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Rear entertainment screens (Optional)

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