BYD Denza has teased the D9 luxury MPV ahead of the brand’s official entry into the Indian market tomorrow. The Denza D9 is expected to debut as an electric luxury MPV in India, offering up to 600 km of range, massage seats, and more.

BYD Denza D9 Teased

The brand has shared a video of the upcoming Denza D9 electric luxury MPV on its official Instagram page. The video shows the D9 MPV in Cosmos Black. You can watch the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denza India (@denzaindia_official)

BYD Denza D9 Dimensions

The BYD Denza D9 will rival the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and MG M9 in the Indian market. The D9 MPV is 5,250mm long, 1960mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,110mm. Dimensions of the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire can be checked in the table below:

Model Toyota Vellfire MG M9 Length 5,005mm 5,270mm Width 1,850mm 2,000mm Height 1,950mm 1,840mm Wheelbase 3,000mm 3,200mm

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BYD Denza D9: Key Specifications

The brand has not yet shared any details regarding the features or specifications of the BYD Denza D9. The key details of the D9 Electric MPV are expected to be: