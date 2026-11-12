Malayalam actor Mammootty has added a new Lexus ES 350h hybrid sedan to his garage. The ES 350h was launched in the Indian market in July this year, and it comes equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, and more.

Mammootty has bought the Lexus ES 350h in Sou colour, which gives the sedan a pale silverish-blue finish. The actor already owns a slew of luxury and vintage cars, including the Audi A7, Land Rover Defender, Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and more.

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Lexus ES 350h Engine

The Lexus ES 350h comes packed with a self-charging hybrid engine. Key powertrain specifications of the ES 350h are as follows:

Category Specifications Engine 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine with permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM) Transmission E-CVT Power Output 186 bhp Torque Output 237 Nm Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

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Lexus ES 350h Features

The Lexus ES 350h comes packed with a slew of advanced features, including: