Malayalam actor Mammootty has added a new Lexus ES 350h hybrid sedan to his garage. The ES 350h was launched in the Indian market in July this year, and it comes equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, and more.
Mammotty’s New Lexus ES 350h
Mammootty has bought the Lexus ES 350h in Sou colour, which gives the sedan a pale silverish-blue finish. The actor already owns a slew of luxury and vintage cars, including the Audi A7, Land Rover Defender, Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and more.
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Lexus ES 350h Engine
The Lexus ES 350h comes packed with a self-charging hybrid engine. Key powertrain specifications of the ES 350h are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine with permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM)
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Transmission
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E-CVT
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Power Output
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186 bhp
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Torque Output
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237 Nm
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Drivetrain
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Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
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Lexus ES 350h Features
The Lexus ES 350h comes packed with a slew of advanced features, including:
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- A 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- A 12.3-inch digital LCD instrument cluster
- 17-speaker Mark Levinson Sound System
- Ventilated front seats
- Multi-zone climate control system
- Dynamic radar cruise control
- Lexus Safety System+
- NanoeX air purification system
- 8 airbags