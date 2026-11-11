Malayalam actor Mohanlal has added a new Lexus LM 350h luxury hybrid MPV worth ₹2.27 crore to his garage recently. The Lexus LM 350h comes equipped with a hybrid engine, a 14-inch ceiling screen, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Mohanlal’s New Lexus LM 350h

Actor Mohanlal has bought the Sonic Agate colour of the Lexus LM 350h. The luxury MPV comes finished in a deep metallic red paint with this option. The actor already owns a slew of luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Urus, Range Rover Autobiography, and more.

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Lexus LM 350h Key Specifications

You can check the key details of the Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV in the table below: 

Category

Specifications

Engine

2.5-litre self-charging hybrid engine

Power Output

190.42 bhp

Seating Capacity

7-seater (VIP)
4-seater (Ultra Luxury)

Seating Functions

Full recline/ottoman extension/heating/ventilation

Infotainment System

14-inch touchscreen

Instrument Cluster

12.3-inch fully digital

Rear Entertainment

48-inch rear screen (4-seater)
14-inch ceiling-mounted screen (7-seater)

Drivetrain

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

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Lexus LM 350h Engine

The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a self-charging hybrid engine, and its key engine specifications are as follows:

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Category

Specifications

Engine

2.5-litre inline 4-cylinder petrol engine with dual permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM)

Power Output

190.42 bhp

Torque Output

242 Nm

Transmission

E-CVT automatic transmission

Drivetrain

E-Four All Wheel Drive (AWD)

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Lexus LM 350h Dimensions

The Lexus LM 350h rivals the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The LM 350h is 5,125mm long, 1,890mm wide, 1,940mm tall, and it has a wheelbase of 3,000mm. Dimensions of the Toyota Vellfire and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class are as follows:

Model

Toyota Vellfire

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Length

5,005mm

5,370mm

Width

1,850mm

1,928mm

Height

1,950mm

1,880mm

Wheelbase

3,000mm

3,430mm

Lexus LM 350h Features

The Lexus LM 350h comes equipped with a slew of advanced features inside the cabin. Key ones are:

  • A 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster
  • A 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • A 14-inch ceiling-mounted rear screen (7-seater)/A 48-inch rear screen (4-seater)
  • A four-zone independent climate control system
  • Mark Levinson 23-speaker sound system (4-seater)/21-speaker (7-seater)
  • A 14-litre refrigerator
  • Seats with ottoman extension
  • Reclining seats
  • Heating/ventilation/massage function for seats
  • A Level 2 ADAS suite

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