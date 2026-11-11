Malayalam actor Mohanlal has added a new Lexus LM 350h luxury hybrid MPV worth ₹2.27 crore to his garage recently. The Lexus LM 350h comes equipped with a hybrid engine, a 14-inch ceiling screen, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Actor Mohanlal has bought the Sonic Agate colour of the Lexus LM 350h. The luxury MPV comes finished in a deep metallic red paint with this option. The actor already owns a slew of luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Urus, Range Rover Autobiography, and more.

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Lexus LM 350h Key Specifications

You can check the key details of the Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV in the table below:

Category Specifications Engine 2.5-litre self-charging hybrid engine Power Output 190.42 bhp Seating Capacity 7-seater (VIP)

4-seater (Ultra Luxury) Seating Functions Full recline/ottoman extension/heating/ventilation Infotainment System 14-inch touchscreen Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital Rear Entertainment 48-inch rear screen (4-seater)

14-inch ceiling-mounted screen (7-seater) Drivetrain All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

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Lexus LM 350h Engine

The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a self-charging hybrid engine, and its key engine specifications are as follows: