Malayalam actor Mohanlal has added a new Lexus LM 350h luxury hybrid MPV worth ₹2.27 crore to his garage recently. The Lexus LM 350h comes equipped with a hybrid engine, a 14-inch ceiling screen, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.
Mohanlal’s New Lexus LM 350h
Actor Mohanlal has bought the Sonic Agate colour of the Lexus LM 350h. The luxury MPV comes finished in a deep metallic red paint with this option. The actor already owns a slew of luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Urus, Range Rover Autobiography, and more.
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Lexus LM 350h Key Specifications
You can check the key details of the Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV in the table below:
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Lexus LM 350h Engine
The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a self-charging hybrid engine, and its key engine specifications are as follows:
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Lexus LM 350h Dimensions
The Lexus LM 350h rivals the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The LM 350h is 5,125mm long, 1,890mm wide, 1,940mm tall, and it has a wheelbase of 3,000mm. Dimensions of the Toyota Vellfire and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class are as follows:
Lexus LM 350h Features
The Lexus LM 350h comes equipped with a slew of advanced features inside the cabin. Key ones are:
- A 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster
- A 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- A 14-inch ceiling-mounted rear screen (7-seater)/A 48-inch rear screen (4-seater)
- A four-zone independent climate control system
- Mark Levinson 23-speaker sound system (4-seater)/21-speaker (7-seater)
- A 14-litre refrigerator
- Seats with ottoman extension
- Reclining seats
- Heating/ventilation/massage function for seats
- A Level 2 ADAS suite