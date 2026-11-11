15-year-old Mohammad Talha from West Bengal has made headlines after scoring good marks. Notably, his scores or his story are not the reason behind his popularity. He’s been in the news after receiving a BMW M4 Competition worth ₹1.62 crore as a gift from his father.

The BMW M4 was on the wishlist of Mohammad Talha for a long time. His father, Shamsuddin Midya, promised to gift him a BMW M4 Competition if Talha scored well in exams. After the results were announced, Midya purchased the M4 from a showroom in Andheri, Mumbai.

Reportedly, the car was purchased in Mumbai and later transported in a specially enclosed container to Paraj Village in the Galsi area located in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. The car became the talk of the village and drew a crowd of curious onlookers when it arrived there on November 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MD Talha Middya (@talha__0555)

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BMW M4 Competition Engine & Performance

The BMW M4 Competition is a two-door four-seater coupe, and it is one of the most powerful cars in the brand’s India lineup. The key details regarding the powertrain of the BMW M4 Competition are as follows: