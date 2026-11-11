The Made-in-India Renault Kiger recently scored a 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP (GNCAP) crash tests. Notably, the pre-facelift version of the Kiger had scored a 2-star rating in GNCAP in 2022. Let’s take a look at the safety ratings and features of the Renault Kiger.

Renault Kiger GNCAP Safety Ratings While the Renault Kiger has secured a 4-star rating in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), it has scored a 3-star rating in terms of Child Occupant Protection (COP). You can check the points scored by the subcompact SUV in each of these categories in the table below:

Category Maximum Points Scored Points Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) 34 25.20 Child Occupant Protection 49 30.21 Also Read: Genesis GV90 Electric Luxury SUV Patented In India: Launch In 2027? Check Range And Specs Renault Kiger Safety Features The Renault Kiger shares its CMF-A+ platform with the Nissan Magnite, which scored a 5-star rating in GNCAP in 2025. The footwell area and body shell of the Kiger have been rated as unstable, whereas they were rated stable for the Magnite.

The Renault Kiger comes equipped with plenty of safety features, such as: 6 Airbags

Electronic Stability Program

ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Hill Start Assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts

A Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Traction Control System

Speed-Sensing/Impact-Sensing Door Lock/Unlock Also Read: Mohanlal Buys New Lexus LM 350h Worth ₹2.27 Crore: Hybrid Engine, 14-Inch Ceiling Screen, And More

Renault Kiger Engine The Renault Kiger is available with two engine options. You can check the key powertrain details in the table below: Category Specifications Engine 999cc 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 999cc 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT(Exclusively with NA petrol)/5-speed CVT (Exclusively with Turbo petrol) Power Output 71 PS (NA petrol) 100 PS (Turbo petrol) Torque Output NA petrol: 96 Nm

Turbo petrol: 152 Nm(manual)/160 Nm (CVT) Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)