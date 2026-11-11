The brand has not yet revealed any details regarding the India-spec Genesis GV90 electric SUV. However, we expect the Indian version to feature the same powertrain specs as the international model. The Key details are expected to include:

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis recently patented the design of its Genesis GV90 electric luxury SUV in India. Notably, Hyundai confirmed Genesis's entry into the Indian market by 2027 at its first-ever CEO Investor Day in Mumbai in 2025.

The Genesis GV90 is the brand’s most advanced and luxurious electric SUV to date. It comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including:

Up to 350 kW DC fast charging (10 to 80 per cent in 22 minutes)

Genesis GV90 Design

The Genesis GV90 has a very distinctive and dominating road presence. To understand its design better, we have segregated it into three different categories: front, side profile, and rear.

Front: The front fascia features V-shaped LED DRLs that run across the entire width of the car. Wide air intakes are placed lower on the bumper, along with a mesh-pattern grille that gets chrome accents.

Side Profile: On the sides, it features coach doors with hidden B-pillars. Large 24-inch alloy wheels with silver accents. Chrome trim can be seen around the fenders, window surrounds, and lower parts of the doors.

Rear: At the rear, the Genesis GV90 features a taillight setup that features two parallel LED strips that run across the entire tailgate, and the brand’s logo is placed in the centre.

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Genesis GV90 Launch In India

During its CEO Investor Day in Mumbai in 2025, Hyundai confirmed that a Genesis electric SUV will be launched in 2027 in the Indian market. The brand has also confirmed that the SUV will be locally manufactured. We expect the first model from the brand to be the Genesis GV90.