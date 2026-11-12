The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with benefits of up to ₹1.36 lakh in November 2026. Popular car models sold through Nexa dealerships, including the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, are also available with attractive offers.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car Discounts You can check the maximum discounts and models available with offers in November 2026 in the brand's Nexa dealerships in the table below: Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car Discounts Model Maximum Discount Maruti Suzuki Fronx Up to ₹27,100 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Up to ₹61,000 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Up to ₹35,000 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Up to ₹1.36 lakh Maruti Suzuki Invicto Up to ₹95,000 Also Read: Made-In-India Renault Kiger Scores 4-Star In Global NCAP: Ratings And Features Explained Maruti Suzuki Fronx Discount Maruti Suzuki Fronx is also part of the benefits offered in November 2026. The key details of the offer on the Fronx are as follows:

Turbo-petrol variants get the highest benefits worth ₹27,100

The naturally aspirated (NA) petrol trims get benefits of up to ₹22,100

The CNG trims qualify for the lowest benefits of up to ₹15,000 Also Read: Genesis GV90 Electric Luxury SUV Patented In India: Launch In 2027? Check Range And Specs

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Discount The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most capable off-road SUVs currently available in the country. Just like last month, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is being offered with maximum benefits of up to ₹35,000 in November 2026.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Discount The more premium 6-seater iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets benefits of up to ₹61,000 this month. Key details of the offer include: Petrol variants qualify for the highest benefits worth ₹61,000

CNG trims of the MPV are available with lower benefits of up to ₹50,000 Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with the highest benefits in the brand’s Nexa lineup this month as well. Key details of the offer include: Highest benefits are available on Front-Wheel Drive petrol trims of the SUV

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) petrol trims get lower benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh

The strong hybrid variants of the SUV get benefits of up to ₹1.20 lakh

CNG trims qualify for the lowest benefits worth ₹1 lakh Important: The brand is also offering a 5-year extended warranty and road tax benefits on select variants of the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Discount The Invicto is Maruti Suzuki’s iteration of the Toyota Innova Hycross, and it is available with great benefits in November 2026 as well. The 7-seater MPV from Maruti Suzuki is available with a maximum benefit of up to ₹ 95,000 this month.