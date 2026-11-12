The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with benefits of up to ₹1.36 lakh in November 2026. Popular car models sold through Nexa dealerships, including the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, are also available with attractive offers.
Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car Discounts
You can check the maximum discounts and models available with offers in November 2026 in the brand's Nexa dealerships in the table below:
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Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car Discounts
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Model
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Maximum Discount
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx
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Up to ₹27,100
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Maruti Suzuki XL6
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Up to ₹61,000
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny
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Up to ₹35,000
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
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Up to ₹1.36 lakh
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto
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Up to ₹95,000
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Discount
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is also part of the benefits offered in November 2026. The key details of the offer on the Fronx are as follows:
- Turbo-petrol variants get the highest benefits worth ₹27,100
- The naturally aspirated (NA) petrol trims get benefits of up to ₹22,100
- The CNG trims qualify for the lowest benefits of up to ₹15,000
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Discount
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most capable off-road SUVs currently available in the country. Just like last month, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is being offered with maximum benefits of up to ₹35,000 in November 2026.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Discount
The more premium 6-seater iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets benefits of up to ₹61,000 this month. Key details of the offer include:
- Petrol variants qualify for the highest benefits worth ₹61,000
- CNG trims of the MPV are available with lower benefits of up to ₹50,000
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with the highest benefits in the brand’s Nexa lineup this month as well. Key details of the offer include:
- Highest benefits are available on Front-Wheel Drive petrol trims of the SUV
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) petrol trims get lower benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh
- The strong hybrid variants of the SUV get benefits of up to ₹1.20 lakh
- CNG trims qualify for the lowest benefits worth ₹1 lakh
Important: The brand is also offering a 5-year extended warranty and road tax benefits on select variants of the Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Discount
The Invicto is Maruti Suzuki’s iteration of the Toyota Innova Hycross, and it is available with great benefits in November 2026 as well. The 7-seater MPV from Maruti Suzuki is available with a maximum benefit of up to ₹ 95,000 this month.