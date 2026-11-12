Renault is offering benefits of up to ₹2.10 lakh on its popular mid-size SUV, the Renault Duster, in November 2026. The brand is also offering attractive offers on its popular car models, including the Renault Kiger, Renault Triber, and Renault Kwid this month. Let’s take a look.

Renault Discount Offers November 2026 You can check the maximum discount available on each of the Renault models in the table below: Model Maximum Discount Renault Duster Up to ₹2.10 lakh Renault Kiger Up to ₹65,000 Renault Triber Up to ₹55,000 Renault Kwid Up to ₹40,000 Also Read: Denza D9 Teased Ahead Of Debut: Gets 600 Km Range, Massage Seats, And More Renault Duster Discount Offer The Renault Duster was launched in the Indian market in March this year, and it is available with the highest benefits in the brand’s lineup. Key details of the discount are as follows:

Techno+ & Iconic variants are available with the highest benefits of up to ₹2.10 lakh

Evolution & Adventure trims get lower benefits of up to ₹1.26 lakh Important: The offer on Techno+ and Iconic variants includes a ₹50,000 cash discount and an exchange bonus of ₹1.50 lakh for customers exchanging their older Duster with the 2026 model. The offer also includes a lower EMI scheme with an interest rate of 4.99 per cent.

Other models of the 2026 Duster also get a scrappage bonus worth ₹25,000. Notably, the scrappage bonus cannot be paired with the exchange benefit. Renault Kiger Discounts The Renault Kiger is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹65,000 on select models. Key details of the offer include: The offer includes a cash discount worth ₹25,000 and an exchange/scrappage benefit of up to ₹25,000

The offer also includes a ₹10,000 loyalty bonus

The Kiger is also eligible for a corporate benefit worth ₹5,000/ a rural benefit of ₹4,000 Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Discounts November 2026: Save Up To ₹1.36 Lakh On Grand Vitara And More

Renault Triber Discount The Renault Triber MPV is one of the most affordable 7-seaters in the country, and it is available with benefits of up to ₹55,000 in November 2026. Key details of the offer are as follows: The offer includes a cash discount worth ₹25,000

An exchange bonus/scrappage benefit worth ₹25,000

A corporate benefit of up to ₹5,000/ a rural benefit of up to ₹4,000 Renault Kwid Discount The Renault Kwid is available with benefits of up to ₹40,000. The offer includes an exchange offer/scrappage benefit worth ₹25,000 and a cash discount worth ₹15,000.