India had a nightmare start to their 334-run chase against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (November 13). The hosts’ fast bowler Matt Henry ripped through the Indian top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer without allowing India to open their account.

Rohit was the first to depart, getting caught by Finn Allen off the very first ball of the innings. The former India captain failed to score and returned to the pavilion for a golden duck.

Virat Kohli walked in at No. 3 but his stay at the crease was equally short. Henry bowled the star batter on the fifth ball of the chase, sending him back for a four-ball duck.

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India’s new ODI captain Shreyas Iyer was the next man in, but he could not stop the collapse either. Henry trapped him in front of the stumps to complete a remarkable first over.

India were left reeling at 0 for 3 after just six deliveries, with all three wickets falling to Henry.

India Suffer Rare Collapse In ODI Cricket

The shocking start also saw India enter an unwanted record book. For the first time in their ODI history, they lost their first three wickets without scoring a single run.

Overall, this was only the fifth instance in ODI cricket when a team lost its first three wickets without adding anything to the scoreboard.

Henry’s brilliant opening over put New Zealand firmly in control and left the Indian batting line-up with a huge task in the chase.

Will Young’s Century Helps New Zealand Post 333

Earlier, Will Young scored a superb 125 to help New Zealand post 333 runs in their 50 overs.

Young shared an opening stand of 85 runs with Tim Seifert, who scored 58 off 48 balls. Seifert brought up his maiden ODI half-century in 41 deliveries and attacked the Indian bowlers from the beginning.

The right-hander was particularly aggressive against Gurnoor Brar, hitting him for a six and two boundaries in one over. He also took on Auqib Nabi, finding the boundary twice in consecutive deliveries.

Young, meanwhile, had a couple of early chances. Rohit dropped him at first slip when he was batting on five, before Ishan Kishan missed another opportunity behind the stumps in the same over.

The New Zealand batter made India pay for those missed chances and went on to score a match-defining century.

Young Shifts Gears After Seifert’s Dismissal

After Seifert was caught by Kishan off Brar, Young took greater responsibility and started playing more attacking shots.

He reached his half-century in 49 balls and needed only another 39 deliveries to complete his hundred. His innings included some excellent shots against the Indian spinners, particularly Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep struggled to control the scoring rate, while Finn Allen also attacked him with a series of boundaries and a six. Naman Dhir faced similar difficulties, although Axar Patel bowled a disciplined spell and finished with figures of 1 for 39 in 10 overs.