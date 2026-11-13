Australia’s young fast bowler Mahli Beardman made a dream start to his international career on Friday (November 13), picking up five wickets on his ODI debut against England at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The 21-year-old right-arm medium pacer needed just six overs to make a big impact, returning impressive figures of 5 for 18 and putting England under pressure.

Beardman Joins Elite List On ODI Debut

Before making his international debut, Beardman had taken 21 wickets in 11 List A matches. His performance against England has now put him in an exclusive group of Australian bowlers.

He has become only the second Australian to take a five-wicket haul in his first ODI. The only other player to achieve this feat was Tony Dodemaide, who set the record 38 years ago.

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Beardman Matches Tony Dodemaide’s Record

Dodemaide achieved the milestone on January 2, 1988, against Sri Lanka at the WACA in Perth. He picked up five wickets for 21 runs in 7.2 overs on his ODI debut.

Beardman has now matched that achievement with his five-wicket haul against England. However, the young pacer has a chance to go one step further.

If he takes another wicket in the ongoing first ODI, Beardman will become the first Australian bowler to claim six wickets on his ODI debut.

Three Bowlers Have Taken Six Wickets On ODI Debut

Taking five wickets in a first ODI is a rare achievement, but going one better is even more special. Only three bowlers have managed to take six wickets in their first ODI so far. A Scotland bowler has also gone a step further, becoming the only player to claim seven wickets on ODI debut.